Jambo Grill is a haven for community and cuisine in Vancouver

It is easy to see why Jambo Grill was full of happy diners upon my first visit earlier this month.

Large tables at the Joyce–Collingwood restaurant are full of guests eating and catching up with each other. As new patrons enter the Tandoor and Paan House, the owners come out to shake hands and hug familiar faces.

Jamil Mawani, co-owner of Jambo Grill alongside his parents Nash and Yasmin, told Daily Hive that diners love coming to the restaurant because it offers a culinary journey across the world.

“We serve a unique fusion of East African and Indian cuisine, reflecting our family’s diverse heritage,” said Mawani. “Our dishes are influenced by four continents, with roots in Persia, flavours from India, traditions from Africa, and our life experiences in Canada.

“The Gujarati influence and our journey as Shia Ismaili Muslims, which has taken us across these continents, lend a distinctive style to our cooking and ingredients.”

Jambo Grill is located at 3219 Kingsway, with appetizing photos of menu items and a welcoming elephant greeting guests at the door. The restaurant is open daily, from 11 am to 10 pm on Sunday to Thursday and 11 am to 11 pm on Friday and Saturday.

The restaurant’s interior decor continues to draw patrons in, with colourful designs and unique paintings by Mawani on the walls and ceiling.

“We opened our doors in 2005 by acquiring a popular snack house called Good Morning Paanwalla, which primarily served Indian street food and paan,” explained Mawani, who also runs a multimedia company called Third Eye Productions.

“This spot was a local favourite, especially with the nearby Raja Cinema. We saw an opportunity to transform it into a sit-down family restaurant, offering a space where the growing Ismaili community could enjoy Indian food with an African twist.”

We sat down to enjoy several of the more than 80 flavourful dishes on the menu, starting with Pili Pili Mogo, Nylon Bhajia and Chicken Lollipop as appetizers.

Portions at the 80-seat Jambo Grill are so large that you’ll need to share them with loved ones.

“At Jambo Grill, many of our dishes are made to share family style, and our appetizer and main course platters offer a great selection of our menu. Whether dining in or ordering online, every visit can be unique and fresh.”

Different tables at Jambo Grill were laden with mouthwatering dishes, including Masala Steak, Kuku Choma, and Butter Paneer.

It was heartwarming to see the space full of people enjoying each other’s company as much as they were enjoying the food.

We were treated to the Safari Platter packed with Ribs, Tandoor Kebabs, Tandoori Chicken, and Mughlai Chicken sizzler. There was barely any time to catch our breath before the Thali with Dhaal, Veg Curry, Lamb Curry, and Chicken Curry was brought out.

The meat was juicy and tender, and the curry and dhaal had the perfect level of spice.

“The name ‘Jambo Grill Tandoor and Paan House’ was chosen to reflect the various elements of our culinary offerings: paan, tandoor-cooked dishes, grilled specialties, and the welcoming Swahili greeting, ‘Jambo,’” shared Mawani on the name origins of the family-run restaurant. “Additionally, we are committed to using Halal meat, which is not only important for religious and ethical reasons but also offers significant health benefits.

“What I enjoy most about Jambo Grill is the sense of community it fosters. It’s an honour and a humbling experience to feed people, to nourish families, and to bring the taste of home to our elders and youth alike. Sharing our culture in the diversity that is Canada is something that brings me immense joy and fulfillment.”

The restaurant has provided countless networking opportunities and has been the backdrop for many celebrations. It has also hosted world leaders and legendary stars, including Prime Ministers Justin Trudeau and Stephen Harper, Indian actress Nimrat Kaur, and Pakistani actress Sadia Hayat.

We wrapped up our first (but definitely not the last) visit to Jambo Grill by enjoying homemade Kulfi for dessert and a Mombasa Ice Tea to stave off the summer heat.

As customers departed for the night, Jamil, Nash, and Yasmin gave the guests more handshakes, hugs, and thank-yous. It is clear that they value their patrons, and the feeling is mutual.

“The real champions of Jambo Grill are our amazing customers who have supported us over the years,” said Mawani gratefully. “They keep coming back, and we’re honoured to be a place where every bite takes you home.

“We would also like to extend our heartfelt thanks to our long-standing staff, including Chef Nitesh, Chef Dante, and our managers Ramesh and Ali, whose dedication and hard work have been instrumental in our success.”

Address: 3219 Kingsway, Vancouver

