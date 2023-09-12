Since earlier this summer, Dished has been keeping close tabs on the mysterious Hello Kitty Cafe that appears to be in progress in downtown Vancouver.

The concept, which has not established a website or official social media presence yet, let alone been claimed by an official operator, initially planned for a July 29 opening, but that date was pushed to September a couple of months ago.

Now it seems we’ll have to wait a little longer to find out anything concrete about the cafe, as an update on Google Maps suggests it will open in October instead.

The Hello Kitty Cafe, which is taking over a former Sharetea location on Robson, has just a hint of signage in place at its 1274 Robson Street address.

Licensed Hello Kitty Cafes exist throughout the United States, in places like Irvine, California, and Las Vegas, and are operated by Sanrio, the licensed distributor of the Hello Kitty brand. Hello Kitty Cafes and museums can also be found in Korea and China.

Dished has reached out to Sanrio to confirm whether or not Vancouver’s edition is affiliated with these same cafe concepts but has yet to receive a response. If it is, then we can expect some seriously kawaii goodies in the future.

These cafes serve treats like Hello Kitty-branded macarons, iced cookies, cakes, and handmade drinks.

For now, we’re keeping close tabs on Vancouver’s version of a Hello Kitty Cafe and will keep you updated on any new developments.

Hello Kitty Cafe

Address: 1274 Robson Street, Vancouver