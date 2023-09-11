Afternoon Tea is always a good idea in our books and it seems that lately, it’s having a moment.

We’re seeing more and more fantastic mid-day tea-focused services popping up in and around Vancouver, and Five Sails has one of the newest.

We headed all the way up to the “R” level of the Canada Place Convention Centre to check it out for ourselves.

It’s always a feast for the eyes as much as the stomach at this spot. The restaurant’s floor-to-ceiling windows give patrons stunning views of Stanley Park, Coal Harbour, Vancouver’s North Shore, and the Lion’s Gate Bridge.

During our reservation, the cruise ships were in and people watching was top-notch.

Five Sails’ tea service begins with the guest’s choice of tea.

From there, the deliciousness really begins.

If you’re feeling extra peckish, Canadian oysters can be added on as an enhancement, as can caviar.

The set Afternoon Tea menu here runs for $65 per person.

Savoury bites include delightfully delicate cucumber and BC smoked salmon tea sandwiches, alongside a ham and cheese croissant, truffle brioche, egg and caviar, and lobster vol-au-vent.

It wouldn’t be a classic tea service without scones, and Five Sails serves a drool-worthy apricot variety of this traditional baked good complete with Chantilly cream and seasonal preserves.

For sweets, standouts were the “Cherry” made with Okanagan cherry compote and glazed vanilla mousse, as well as the Opera cake.

Other treats included a canelé made with Madagascar vanilla beans and spiced rum and a stunning St. Honore.

You can try this afternoon tea for yourself on weekends from noon to 2:30 pm.

Address: Pan Pacific Vancouver – R Level, 410 – 999 Canada Place, Vancouver

Phone: 604-844-2855

Instagram