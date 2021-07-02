Environment Canada calls for "unreasonably warm" temperatures in Metro Vancouver

Environment Canada’s heat warning remains in effect over Metro Vancouver, despite temperatures across the region dropping drastically compared to earlier this week.

The heat warning is in effect for the following areas:

Metro Vancouver – central including the City of Vancouver Burnaby and New Westminster

Metro Vancouver – North Shore including West Vancouver and North Vancouver

Metro Vancouver – southwest including Richmond and Delta

It also remains in effect over parts of the Fraser Valley, including Chilliwack, Hope, and Abbotsford.

The weather agency explains that while the current heat wave has become less intense, temperatures will remain “unreasonably warm” for the remainder of the week.

“In collaboration with BC Health Authorities, MSC has decided to continue the Heat Alert until a sufficient period of cooling is observed,” says Environment Canada.

The forecast calls for highs of 27°C inland across Metro Vancouver, although it will feel more like 31°C on Saturday and 33°C on Sunday due to humidity.

Residents are reminded to drink plenty of water, even before they feel thirsty, and stay in cool places when possible. Additionally, check on older family members, friends, and neighbours. Never leave people or pets inside a parked vehicle.

BC’s heat wave brought unprecedented temperatures to the province earlier this week. With temperatures over 40°C, dozens of areas in BC saw their hottest days on record. According to the BC Coroners Service, at least 233 people died due to the heat.

Symptoms of heat illness include dizziness, fainting, nausea, vomiting, rapid breathing and heartbeat, and extreme thirst.