News

Kamloops residents evacuated over "significant" wildfire (PHOTOS)

Zoe Demarco
Zoe Demarco
|
Jul 2 2021, 8:45 am
Kamloops residents evacuated over "significant" wildfire (PHOTOS)
@Jenndalen/Twitter

A fire is under control after forcing evacuations near the City of Kamloops last night.

Lightning strikes ignited two “significant” fires in the hills below the community of Juniper Ridge, the City said on Friday morning.

The rapidly spreading flames threatened homes, resulting in evacuations of parts of Valleyview and Juniper Ridge.

Photos shared on social media show the fire tearing through the neighbourhoods as residents flee.

As of 7 am local time, the fire is listed as under control, pending an air assessment by BC Wildfire Service.

Kamloops Fire Rescue and BC Wildfire Service will continue to assess and fight any hot spots that arise throughout the day.

Evacuation orders remain in place for homes on the north side of Capilano Drive and Nechako Drive east of Qu’Appelle Boulevard.

The City of Kamloops thanked first responders for their “heroic” efforts, noting the steep terrain added to the difficulty of fighting the flames.

“No structures have been lost in the fire,” the City said. “The number of lives saved is priceless.”

Zoe DemarcoZoe Demarco
+ News
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT