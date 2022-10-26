You know we love a good ranking, and one just came up on our radar that gives a major shoutout to a Vancouver restaurant: The Frying Pan.

The recently relocated West End restaurant has made Big 7 Travel’s list of 50 Best Burgers In The World 2022, and it’s one of a handful of Canadian spots that made the cut.

The concept, known for its hefty handhelds and comfort eats, has come in at #19 on the epic list, beating out bites from Indonesia, South Africa, and Australia, to name a few.

But what was the creation that landed them that spot? None other than the Double Decker.

This morsel is made with two crispy chicken thighs — one with sweet soy sauce and another with Korean yangnyeom sauce — as well as house mayo, lettuce, marble cheese, and pickles on a toasted bun.

The food-truck-turned-fast-casual-restaurant recently left its 60 W Cordova Street address and landed at 1101 Denman Street, where you can find it now.

The Frying Pan was one of five Canadian establishments that made this list. Other shoutouts included Mamo Burger Bar in Ontario (9), Harvest Eatery in Saskatchewan (26),

Burger Don in Ontario (33), and Chez Victor in Quebec (40).

According to Big 7, this list was created using a ranking system that “considers editorial experience, critic reviews, customer feedback, location and accessibility, presentation, value for money and atmosphere.”