The best haunted houses and ghost tours around Vancouver

The most haunted time of the year has arrived, and we’ve brought together the best ghost tours and haunted houses in Vancouver for your Halloween pleasure.

This year, all around Vancouver, you can wander alleyways haunted with history, get lost in dark and twisted corn mazes, and get spooked in chilling houses of horror.

Here are the best spots in and around Vancouver to see if you love ghosts – both the real and the imagined.

This immersive event features two different themed haunted houses filled with actors in costumes lurking around corners, waiting to give you the jump scare of your life. There are more ways to get spooked, too, from a coffin ride to a horror-themed escape room.

Where: 12530 72nd Avenue, Surrey

When: Open until October 31, 2021

Time: Check website for hours

Tickets: $34.99

You only need to look at Vancouver’s history for tales so gruesome and gory that they couldn’t have been dreamt up by imagination. Wander through historic Gastown with your guide and see the city in a new (haunted) light.

Where: Starts at the corner of Water and Cordova Streets, beside Buro Coffee

When: October 15 to 31

Time: Monday to Saturday at 7 pm, with extra dates on Halloween

Tickets: Available online — $32 for adults and $29 for students and seniors

This North Vancouver’s haunting display looks like it has creepy abattoir vibes for the 2021 season.

Where: 3414 Emerald Drive, North Vancouver

When: October 15 until October 31, 2021

Time: Check website for hours

Tickets: Free, accepting donations for BC Burn Fund

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maan Farms (@maanfarms)



The deeply terrifying Maan Farms Bloodied Corn Maze, Pitch Black, and the Twisted Pagan Forest experiences are among Canada’s scariest and most creative. While a corn maze isn’t exactly a house, nonetheless, it’s extremely haunted.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ghostly Vancouver Tours (@ghostlyvancouvertours)

Ghostly Vancouver Tours is offering its Ghostly Gastown Tour along with a couple of unique events like a psychic tour of downtown with a medium and a ghost tour and tarot reading event.

Where: Various tours offered, check website for full details

Tickets: $25 to $31

View this post on Instagram A post shared by vAct (@vactheatre)

Looking for a free and COVID-19 friendly Halloween activity? Try the self-guided Fake Ghost Tour of Gastown, a comedic audio tour led by identical ghost hunting twin brothers Shawn O’Hara and Abdul Aziz that takes you around the most haunted grounds in the neighbourhood.

Reapers Haunted Maze Reapers are doing an outdoor event this year with a giant insane asylum-themed haunted maze. Watch out for the patients and the doctors roaming around; we’re unsure which is more dangerous! Where: 9423 Gibson Road, Chilliwack

When: Select dates until October 31

Tickets: Available online, starting at $20 per person

Anmore Manor is set to run as a walk-through haunted house this spooky season. Established in 1896, the historic feel of the place adds an extra layer of depth to the scary setup.

Where:1151 Robin Way, Anmore

When: October 23, 24, 29, 30, and 31

Time: 7 pm to 10/10:30 pm

Tickets: Entry by cash donation for the local food bank