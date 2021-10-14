EventsHalloween

The best haunted houses and ghost tours around Vancouver

Zef Art/Shutterstock

The most haunted time of the year has arrived, and we’ve brought together the best ghost tours and haunted houses in Vancouver for your Halloween pleasure.

This year, all around Vancouver, you can wander alleyways haunted with history, get lost in dark and twisted corn mazes, and get spooked in chilling houses of horror.

Here are the best spots in and around Vancouver to see if you love ghosts  – both the real and the imagined.

Cougar Creek House of Horrors

This immersive event features two different themed haunted houses filled with actors in costumes lurking around corners, waiting to give you the jump scare of your life. There are more ways to get spooked, too, from a coffin ride to a horror-themed escape room.

Where: 12530 72nd Avenue, Surrey
When: Open until October 31, 2021
Time: Check website for hours
Tickets: $34.99

Lost Souls of Gastown

vancouver haunted house

Lost Souls of Gastown

You only need to look at Vancouver’s history for tales so gruesome and gory that they couldn’t have been dreamt up by imagination. Wander through historic Gastown with your guide and see the city in a new (haunted) light.

Where: Starts at the corner of Water and Cordova Streets, beside Buro Coffee
When: October 15 to 31
Time: Monday to Saturday at 7 pm, with extra dates on Halloween
Tickets: Available online — $32 for adults and $29 for students and seniors

Edgemont Haunt

vancouver haunted house

Edgemont Haunt/Facebook

This North Vancouver’s haunting display looks like it has creepy abattoir vibes for the 2021 season.

Where: 3414 Emerald Drive, North Vancouver
When: October 15 until October 31, 2021
Time: Check website for hours
Tickets: Free, accepting donations for BC Burn Fund

Haunted Corn Maze at Maan Farms

 

The deeply terrifying Maan Farms Bloodied Corn Maze, Pitch Black, and the Twisted Pagan Forest experiences are among Canada’s scariest and most creative. While a corn maze isn’t exactly a house, nonetheless, it’s extremely haunted.

Where: 12530 72nd Avenue, Surrey
When: Open until October 31, 2021
Time: Check website for hours
Tickets: $34.99

Ghostly Vancouver Tours

Ghostly Vancouver Tours is offering its Ghostly Gastown Tour along with a couple of unique events like a psychic tour of downtown with a medium and a ghost tour and tarot reading event.

Where: Various tours offered, check website for full details
Tickets: $25 to $31

Fake Ghost Tours: Gastown Edition

 

Looking for a free and COVID-19 friendly Halloween activity? Try the self-guided Fake Ghost Tour of Gastown, a comedic audio tour led by identical ghost hunting twin brothers Shawn O’Hara and Abdul Aziz that takes you around the most haunted grounds in the neighbourhood.

Where: Gastown, Vancouver
When: Any day and time
Tickets: Free

Reapers Haunted Maze

haunted house vancouver

Reapers/Facebook

Reapers are doing an outdoor event this year with a giant insane asylum-themed haunted maze. Watch out for the patients and the doctors roaming around; we’re unsure which is more dangerous!

Where: 9423 Gibson Road, Chilliwack
When: Select dates until October 31
Tickets: Available online, starting at $20 per person

Anmore Mansion Haunted House

vancouver haunted house

Anmore Manor Haunted House/Facebook

Anmore Manor is set to run as a walk-through haunted house this spooky season. Established in 1896, the historic feel of the place adds an extra layer of depth to the scary setup.
Where:1151 Robin Way, Anmore
When: October 23, 24, 29, 30, and 31
Time: 7 pm to 10/10:30 pm
Tickets: Entry by cash donation for the local food bank

