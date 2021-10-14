The best haunted houses and ghost tours around Vancouver

Come check out your new obsession: Healthy Hippo is Low Sugar, Still Delicious! We have 20% off with free shipping on our variety boxes, for as long as supplies last.
The most haunted time of the year has arrived, and we’ve brought together the best ghost tours and haunted houses in Vancouver for your Halloween pleasure.
This year, all around Vancouver, you can wander alleyways haunted with history, get lost in dark and twisted corn mazes, and get spooked in chilling houses of horror.
Here are the best spots in and around Vancouver to see if you love ghosts – both the real and the imagined.
Cougar Creek House of Horrors
This immersive event features two different themed haunted houses filled with actors in costumes lurking around corners, waiting to give you the jump scare of your life. There are more ways to get spooked, too, from a coffin ride to a horror-themed escape room.
Where: 12530 72nd Avenue, Surrey
When: Open until October 31, 2021
Time: Check website for hours
Tickets: $34.99
Lost Souls of Gastown
You only need to look at Vancouver’s history for tales so gruesome and gory that they couldn’t have been dreamt up by imagination. Wander through historic Gastown with your guide and see the city in a new (haunted) light.
Where: Starts at the corner of Water and Cordova Streets, beside Buro Coffee
When: October 15 to 31
Time: Monday to Saturday at 7 pm, with extra dates on Halloween
Tickets: Available online — $32 for adults and $29 for students and seniors
Edgemont Haunt
This North Vancouver’s haunting display looks like it has creepy abattoir vibes for the 2021 season.
Where: 3414 Emerald Drive, North Vancouver
When: October 15 until October 31, 2021
Time: Check website for hours
Tickets: Free, accepting donations for BC Burn Fund
Haunted Corn Maze at Maan Farms
The deeply terrifying Maan Farms Bloodied Corn Maze, Pitch Black, and the Twisted Pagan Forest experiences are among Canada’s scariest and most creative. While a corn maze isn’t exactly a house, nonetheless, it’s extremely haunted.
Where: 12530 72nd Avenue, Surrey
When: Open until October 31, 2021
Time: Check website for hours
Tickets: $34.99
Ghostly Vancouver Tours
Ghostly Vancouver Tours is offering its Ghostly Gastown Tour along with a couple of unique events like a psychic tour of downtown with a medium and a ghost tour and tarot reading event.
Where: Various tours offered, check website for full details
Tickets: $25 to $31
Fake Ghost Tours: Gastown Edition
Looking for a free and COVID-19 friendly Halloween activity? Try the self-guided Fake Ghost Tour of Gastown, a comedic audio tour led by identical ghost hunting twin brothers Shawn O’Hara and Abdul Aziz that takes you around the most haunted grounds in the neighbourhood.
Reapers Haunted Maze
Reapers are doing an outdoor event this year with a giant insane asylum-themed haunted maze. Watch out for the patients and the doctors roaming around; we’re unsure which is more dangerous!
Where: 9423 Gibson Road, Chilliwack
When: Select dates until October 31
Tickets: Available online, starting at $20 per person
Anmore Mansion Haunted House
When: October 23, 24, 29, 30, and 31
Time: 7 pm to 10/10:30 pm
Tickets: Entry by cash donation for the local food bank