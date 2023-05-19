Whether you’re in Kitsilano, Kerrisdale, or Killarney, the hunt is always on for Vancouver’s elusive perfect lunch spot.

It can’t be too expensive, it has to be in an accessible neighbourhood, it should have lots of options, friendly and competent staff members, and — most importantly — it should have tasty food.

Naturally, this search often results in compromise, and the list of spots in the city that tick all these boxes ends up being a pretty small one.

Near the top of the list, however, is Harvest Deli.

Located in Greektown in the Kitsilano neighbourhood, this local haunt is small and unassuming, with a cozy interior, a huge menu, and some of the kindest servers you’re likely to meet.

Enter and you’re likely to feel like you stepped into an authentic deli on a quiet street in Greenwich Village, all without the five-hour flight.

While they offer a breakfast menu, this is proudly a soup and sandwich joint, and their selections tend towards the traditional, with such selections as Reubens, club sandwiches, and tomato soup.

On our visit, our eyes immediately gravitated to the pastrami sandwich on the daily specials list.

Unfortunately for us, the pastrami, which is made in-house, tends to sell out within the first hour of opening.

This comes as no surprise, as the deli prides itself on its fresh ingredients made to order.

We ended up choosing the next best thing after the pastrami — a Reuben with Swiss cheese, corned beef, and sauerkraut.

It was served to us within minutes, with the meat still warm and the bread perfectly toasted.

The sandwich was a good size, with layers of succulent beef and lots of sour, crunch ‘kraut.

Harvest Deli’s prices aren’t the cheapest in the city, but the quality of the ingredients more than makes up for the cost.

Beloved in the area as a spot for elevated comfort food, Harvest Deli is well worth a visit for those taking a walk through the neighbourhood.

Or if you’re, like us, still on the lookout for the perfect Vancouver lunch.

Harvest Deli

Address: 2963 W Broadway, Vancouver

Phone: 604-739-3354

Instagram