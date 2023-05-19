Heads up, whiskey lovers: a new whiskey-specific trail has just been plotted through the Pacific Northwest.

Starting in Portland, Oregon, and weaving its way through Seattle, Victoria, the Cowichan Valley, Campbell River, and finally, Vancouver, The Northwest Whiskey Trail is billed as an “international adventure” in the world of single malt and potstill whiskey.

Envisioned by Graeme Macaloney, PhD, CEO and whiskeymaker at Macaloney’s Island Distillery in Victoria, the self-guided tour includes seven distilleries in total.

“Our goal is to showcase the incredible distilleries and whiskies found in the Pacific Northwest, and to provide a fun, educational and memorable experience for visitors,” says Macaloney. “Collectively, we export our whiskies to every continent and can’t wait for whiskey enthusiasts from around the world to come and explore this beautiful region and all it has to offer.”

Highlighting award-winning whiskies from Westward Whiskey in Portland, Copperworks Distilling and Westland Distillery in Seattle, Macaloney’s Island Distillery in Victoria, Goldstream Distillery in the Cowichan Valley, Shelter Point Distillery in Campbell River, and Deep Cove Brewers & Distillers in Vancouver, those who partake in the tour will have the chance to explore each spot’s unique distilling process.

The trail also has its own passport, which visitors can use to collect stamps at each participating distillery along the way. Once this passport is filled, it can be redeemed at the final distillery for an exclusive Northwest Whiskey Trail Glencairn whiskey glass.

Not only is this a great chance to try some special whiskies, but it’s also an opportunity to explore the scenic routes winding down the coastline and through the rolling landscapes of Washington and Oregon.

Whether you’re a seasoned whiskey drinker or new to the spirit, the trail is a great chance to learn more about this region’s producers. You can find out more on the trail’s website.

When: Ongoing

Where: Various distilleries through BC, Washington, and Oregon