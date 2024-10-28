It’s a new dawn, it’s a new day, it’s a new concept for Richmond: House of Dawn is almost ready to launch.

The restaurant will offer future guests an upscale-casual vibe centred around Asian fusion bites from Chef and Partner Danny Deng, who says he is excited to introduce a “new kind of dining experience” to the community.

House of Dawn is positioned as a new alternative for local diners, aiming to differentiate itself from well-known chains and traditional independent Asian restaurants alike.

The chef says the goal was to embrace “the vibrancy of Asian cuisine” while elevating it with “unexpected flavours and presentations.”

“We’ve created a space that feels both familiar and new, and we want our guests to feel that they are part of something special, every time they visit,” Deng shares.

The new 130-8171 Ackroyd Road restaurant feels sprawling when you step inside. There are five distinct spaces at the Metro Vancouver dining destination: a cocktail bar and lounge, a spacious front dining room, a back dining room, and two exclusive dining rooms for private events.

The decor pays homage to the golden era of old Shanghai. Think dark leather chairs, golden elements, and white porcelain chandeliers.

When it comes to the menu, expect an array of Asian fusion dishes. Some highlights include House of Dawn Chilli Mirin Mussels, Grilled Ribeye with Miso Sauce, Smoked Soy Glazed Sablefish, and a Buddha Soba Noodle Bowl.

Bar Manager Korbin Mountford has been hard at work crafting the cocktail program at House of Dawn. There will be classic favourites up for order, like the Paper Plane and Old Fashioned, alongside signature sips, such as the Golden Throne and Moonlight Matinee.

“The sophisticated yet welcoming design creates a social sanctuary where guests can enjoy quality food, drinks, and conversations,” says General Manager Ryan Nam.

“Whether you’re gathering with friends, hosting an event, or enjoying an intimate evening, House of Dawn offers an experience that feels both elevated and approachable.”

House of Dawn will open on November 4.

House of Dawn

Address: 130-8171 Ackroyd Road, Richmond

Phone: 604-284-5038

Instagram

