Dress to impress: 10 Halloween costume parties to check out in Vancouver

Where can you scare up some spooky seasonal fun and show off your costume in Vancouver this month? At one of the many Halloween parties around the city, of course!

Whether you prefer your costumes sexy or scary, you’ll want to dress to impress as you do your best “Thriller” and “Monster Mash.”

From costume balls to bash on boats, here are 10 Halloween costume parties to check out in Vancouver in October.

What: Vancouver’s longest-running licensed Halloween bash features spooky décor, five fully-licensed bars, and over 1,100 ghoulish partiers at Science World.

Prepare for a full night of frights with three rooms of music on two floors featuring eight of the city’s top DJs and live performers. There will even be a hell-raising sound and lighting system to help set the mood right.

When: October 29, 2022

Time: 9 pm to 2 am

Where: Science World — 1455 Quebec Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, starting from $55-$75. Purchase online

What: Spend three fun-filled hours cruising around on the two-level Burrard Queen while listening to Vancouver’s hottest DJs playing hip-hop, throwback, reggaeton, afro beats, and more. The 10th annual Halloween Havoc Boat Party will also have a professional photographer ready to help you show off your frightful finery.

When: October 29, 2022

Departs from: 760 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

Departs at: 8:30 pm

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

What: After the Parade of Lost Souls ends, the party continues with The Dusty Flowerpot Cabaret’s official after-party. Take off for the Intergalactic Disco held at East Vancouver’s WISE Hall and enjoy live music, visuals, and performances.

When: October 29, 2022

Time: 10 pm to 1 pm

Where: The Wise Hall – 1882 Adanac Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $40, purchase online

What: Let’s do the time warp again! Experience the cult classic film the way it was meant to be experienced: while surrounded by people shouting and throwing things at the screen. These Geekenders-hosted screenings involve costumes, dancing, and giving yourself over to absolute pleasure. Sounds like a party atmosphere to us.

Each ticket includes a fun prop bag and you’re allowed to bring your own from home as well. Just please do not bring any rice to the theatre!

When: October 26 to 31, 2022

Time: Various times

Where: Rio Theatre – 1660 East Broadway, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

What: ENSO and Vancouver Student Group make bold claims about their Halloween event on October 28, Club Anthems, Reggaeton, Top 40, and EDM on the speakers and prizes for the best costume, they just indeed might have the Scariest Halloween Party in Vancouver!

When: October 28, 2022

Time: 10 pm to 3 am

Where: 750 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

What: A huge Halloween rave is taking over Heritage Hall on October 29, with costumes, spooky decorations, and more. Dance the night away with artists including K.A.S.H., Chachou, Sirena, and more.

When: October 29, 2022

Time: 6 pm to midnight

Where: Heritage Hall – 3102 Main Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $45 plus fees, purchase online

What: The Portside Pub invites all partygoers to come aboard to their annual Pirates of Gastown Halloween Party. Good Music DJs will be spinning from 10 pm to 3 am and there will be prizes for the best costume!

When: October 28 and 29, 2022

Time: 10 pm to 3 am

Where: The Portside Pub – 7 Alexander Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $15 plus fees (must enter before 11 pm), purchase online

What: The VSO presents Symphony of Terror!: A Halloween Horror Drag Spooktacular. The highly anticipated event features Drag and horror icon Peaches Christ, internationally acclaimed conductor Edwin Outwater, and special guests local drag artists Toddy and Batty B Banks.

Enjoy the music from horror classics like Nightmare on Elm Street, Friday the 13th, Psycho, Rocky Horror Picture Show, and more. Plus come in costume to the concert on October 25 and enter to win amazing prizes from the VSO.

This fab-BOO-lous concert is full of thrills, chills, and laughs for lovers of all things spooky!

When: October 25, 2022

Time: Doors 7 pm, show 8 pm

Where: Orpheum Theatre — 601 Smithe Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Available online from $41

What: The annual shindig by Westwood Recordings is headlined this year is Skratch Bastid, a three-time Scribble Jam DJ Battle winner and the first-ever Canadian DJ to be nominated for a JUNO in the Producer of the Year category.

Also on the bill of certified party-starters are Balkan Bump, Rumpus, Cazztek, and SIVz.

When: October 29, 2022

Time: 9 pm to late

Where: Commodore Ballroom — 868 Granville Street

Tickets: $30 plus fees, purchase online

What: This 7th annual Halloween dance party transforms Mount Pleasant’s Fox Cabaret into an Undead Disco. Boo-gie on down with some of the city’s top DJs, costume contests, a spooky photoshoot, and other eerie surprises.

When: October 28, 29, and 31, 2022

Time: 10:30 pm to 2 am

Where: Fox Cabaret – 2321 Main Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $20 plus fees, purchase online

