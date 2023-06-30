Hot summer nights spent eating pasta outside, sipping on chilled wine in gardens, and cooling off with cones of gelato – these are the telltale signs that you’re spending your summer as an Italian would.

Vancouver’s favourite Italian dining passport program officially returns this July, as Summer Like an Italian invites the city to experience la dolce vita at restaurants around the city.

In its second year this summer, the program, created by Kitchen Table Restaurants, runs from July 3 to September 21 and features regionally curated menus from 10 different destinations around the city.

Participants can collect stamps from Ask for Luigi, Bacaro, Carlino, Di Beppe, Farina a Legna, Giovane Caffè (West Cordova or West Georgia Street locations), Mercato di Luigi, Motoretta, Super Veloce and Pizzeria Farina.

Guests who dine at these spots will earn a stamp for every visit, with some major prizes to be won, including a once-in-a-lifetime trip to Italy (with a five-day tour package and a cooking class experience with Chef Alessandro Riccobono), an overnight stay at the Shangri-La Vancouver (with a $250 gift card to Carlino), and a $500 gift card to the Kitchen Table Restaurants family of restaurants.

You can enter the giveaways by visiting participating restaurants and receiving a stamp for any order. Once you collect six stamps or more, you’ll be eligible for the major prizes.