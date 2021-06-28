BC heat wave forces restaurants to temporarily shut down across the province

Unless you were situated in an air-conditioned ice cream shop this weekend, anyone working in the food and beverage industry felt the heat.

Considering one BC town just set a record for the hottest temperature ever recorded in Canada, it’s safe to say the weather warnings about the heat wave should be taken seriously.

Dozens of restaurants, bars, breweries, and cafes across BC have already tapped out for June 28, posting on their social media channels that it’s simply too dang hot to operate safely.

While several eateries have paused operations entirely for today, others have temporarily adjusted hours and closed patios while still offering seating and service inside their air-conditioned dining rooms.

If you do plan on dining out today (and tomorrow), be sure to check social media channels or call ahead as hours of operation and opening times have likely been changed to accommodate the heat.

Make sure you’re tipping your servers extra this week because they are hustling in some seriously extreme conditions. Stay cool, guys!