Theo Von is coming to Vancouver's Great Outdoors Comedy Fest this summer

Daniel Chai
Daniel Chai
|
Apr 8 2024, 3:00 pm
Theo Von is coming to Vancouver's Great Outdoors Comedy Fest this summer
Theo Von/Facebook | The Great Outdoors Comedy Festival (Sydney Butters Photography/Facebook)

The lineup for Vancouver’s Great Outdoors Comedy Festival (GOCF) continues to grow, with inimitable stand-up Theo Von as the latest star announced for this summer.

Host of smash-hit podcast This Past Weekend, Von will perform at Brockton Cricket Fields in Stanley Park during the festival, which will take place from Friday, September 13 to Sunday, September 15.

Von takes to the stage on Saturday night, joining previously-announced Tom Segura who is headlining on Friday evening. The general on-sale to the public begins on Friday, April 12 at 10 am. Comedians for Sunday will be announced soon.

The Great Outdoors Comedy Festival

The Great Outdoors Comedy Festival/Submitted

“Theo Von is one of the most recognizable and beloved comedians performing today. He loves his fans so much and we are thrilled he is coming back to GOCF to connect with them in some of Canada’s most beautiful places,” said Brennan McFaul, Vice President of Trixstar, in a release.

“GOCF previously announced that Halifax gets to experience The Rat King on August 11, and now Vancouver gets him September 14. Coast to coast with Theo Von in Summer 2024, it’s going to be amazing.”


In addition to hosting This Past Weekend, Von has two comedy specials streaming on Netflix. The star of MTV’s Road Rules: Maximum Velocity Tour was also the winner of season four of Last Comic Standing. Von is currently on the road with his Return of the Rat Tour.

Also on the bill for GOCF’s Saturday night at Stanley Park are stand-up comedian and social media icon Trevor Wallace as well as MTV’s Wild N Out cast member Maddy Smith.

The Great Outdoors Comedy Festival

The Great Outdoors Comedy Festival (Sydney Butters Photography/Facebook)

The Great Outdoors Comedy Festival

When: September 13 to 15, 2024
Where: Stanley Park, Vancouver
Tickets: Various prices for general admission. VIP tickets and hotel packages are also available. Purchase online

Daily Hive

