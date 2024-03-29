Cheap Eats Vancouver: Ba Le Sandwich Shop

There is perhaps no cheap eat more versatile, customizable, and universal than the humble sandwich.

Most cultures have their own version, and Bánh mì — a Vietnamese export that combines Southeast Asian ingredients with the baguettes brought by the French in the 1800s — might just be one of the best.

Combining pickled vegetables, cilantro, hot peppers, and a variety of meats, Báhn mì tends to be a cheap option wherever you go, but when it comes to rock-bottom prices, Ba Le Sandwich Shop in Chinatown may take the cake.

This local gem may as well appear in the dictionary next to the term “modest.”

Step inside and you’ll find a couple of tiny tables and a set of fridges stocked with authentic canned drinks and pre-made iced coffees — and not much else.

But don’t be fooled: the atmosphere is surprisingly warm and inviting despite its austerity, and you’re sure to be met with a smile by the husband-and-wife duo who’ve run the shop for decades despite the rapidly changing Chinatown around them.

Apart from a forced move across the street a few years back, things have stayed pretty much the same at Ba Le since it opened: their menu has remained small and relatively cheap, with all of their sandwiches ranging between $6.50 and $7, tax included.

Ba Le isn’t to be confused with the shop on Kingsway of the same name — this spot is more down-to-earth and traditional, and those craving a spring roll or fancy ingredients like vegan meats will be in for a surprise.

However, if you’re willing to trust the process, you’ll be rewarded with a tasty, fresh Báhn mì that won’t break the bank.

On this visit, we opted to try the lemongrass chicken, a beloved staple at most Vietnamese joints.

The sandwich was ready in minutes, and the whole process could easily be accomplished in a lunch break or a quick walk down the street.

Crispy on the outside and pleasantly soft on the inside, the medium-sized baguette was filled with sliced onions, lightly pickled carrot and daikon radish, thinly sliced jalapeños, and cilantro, along with tiny chunks of tasty chicken and some tangy BBQ sauce.

Those looking to pair their lunch with a drink would do well to ask for a recommendation: their selections are varied and some would likely be hard to come across anywhere else this side of Richmond.

Ba Le Sandwich Shop’s charm is in its unpretentiousness: it offers one thing and one thing only, and it does it pretty darn well.

Spots like these are becoming rarer and rarer in the city — visit this sweet slice of Vietnamese hospitality while you can.

Ba Le Sandwich Shop

Address: 633 Main Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-662-8108

Still hungry? Discover Dished Vancouver on TikTok