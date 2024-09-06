Brace to wait: Busy weekend for Vancouver promises traffic delays

Three major events are coming to Vancouver this weekend, and drivers are warned to expect delays in their commutes.
This year’s RBC Gran Fondo cycling race between Vancouver and Whistler takes place on Saturday, September 7, along the Sea to Sky Highway. More than 5,000 cyclists are expected to ride in the 15th-anniversary event, with organizers warning of “possible delays of up to three hours.”
Those staying in town this weekend might also encounter traffic delays from concertgoers heading to and from Rogers Arena for Pink’s two-night stand on Friday, September 6 and Saturday, September 7.
BC Place will also be a busy destination for sports fans as Vancouver Whitecaps FC host FC Dallas in BC Soccer’s Next Gen Night.
Gran Fondo
“Motorists can expect possible delays between West Vancouver and Whistler between 5:30 am and 4:30 pm,” said RBC Gran Fondo online. “Motorists are advised to obey all traffic control personnel… rolling re-openings will occur as riders pass through the course.”
Tourism Whistler also encouraged commuters to “expect delays.”
“It is advised that motorists plan travel well in advance, drive with caution, follow signs and expect delays,” they posted online. “Motorists travelling the Sea to Sky Highway should plan for delays of up to three hours, obey all traffic control personnel and be prepared to stop during this large-scale cycling event.”
A full list of traffic advisories can be found online.
Pink
Pink has sold over 60 million albums worldwide, has four #1 songs on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, and has won a Daytime Emmy Award.
Both Trustfall Tour dates at Rogers Arena this weekend are expected to be busy as the original 2023 shows were rescheduled due to medical reasons. Doors open at 6:30 pm and the shows start at 7:30 pm.
Translink is encouraging fans to take transit to see Pink and avoid traffic headaches.
“Rogers Arena is just steps from Stadium–Chinatown Station, making transit the best way to get to the concert,” Translink wrote online. “Let’s get this party started and hop onboard transit. Please don’t leave me to battle traffic, congestion, and of course the expensive event-rate parking fee.”
Vancouver Whitecaps FC vs FC Dallas: BC Soccer’s Next Gen Night
BC Soccer’s Next Gen Night on September 7 is all about the youth. There will be another edition of the fan-fave 100 vs two game presented by Chevrolet, and Whitecaps FC will also be donating partial proceeds from the night’s tickets to BC Soccer.
Look for the official Daily Hive booth to snap a pic with your friends and family and to enter for your chance to win the grand prize of season tickets for the 2024/2025 season.
Make sure to give yourself plenty of time to get to the game, especially with the aforementioned Pink concert happening right next door at Rogers Arena.
And if you’re looking for more fun things to do in Vancouver this weekend, check out our latest events roundup for ideas.