Brace to wait: Busy weekend for Vancouver promises traffic delays

Three major events are coming to Vancouver this weekend, and drivers are warned to expect delays in their commutes.

This year’s RBC Gran Fondo cycling race between Vancouver and Whistler takes place on Saturday, September 7, along the Sea to Sky Highway. More than 5,000 cyclists are expected to ride in the 15th-anniversary event, with organizers warning of “possible delays of up to three hours.”

Those staying in town this weekend might also encounter traffic delays from concertgoers heading to and from Rogers Arena for Pink’s two-night stand on Friday, September 6 and Saturday, September 7.

BC Place will also be a busy destination for sports fans as Vancouver Whitecaps FC host FC Dallas in BC Soccer’s Next Gen Night.

“Motorists can expect possible delays between West Vancouver and Whistler between 5:30 am and 4:30 pm,” said RBC Gran Fondo online. “Motorists are advised to obey all traffic control personnel… rolling re-openings will occur as riders pass through the course.”

Tourism Whistler also encouraged commuters to “expect delays.”

“It is advised that motorists plan travel well in advance, drive with caution, follow signs and expect delays,” they posted online. “Motorists travelling the Sea to Sky Highway should plan for delays of up to three hours, obey all traffic control personnel and be prepared to stop during this large-scale cycling event.”

A full list of traffic advisories can be found online.