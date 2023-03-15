"So frustrating": A sign of shrinkflation in a Canadian store has people talking

A post to Twitter showing shrinkflation at a store in Alberta had many people commenting on changes they have seen recently while grocery shopping.

Twitter user Aaron Hoyland, who is based in Edmonton according to his account, posted a photo of crackers he recently purchased.

“When the grocery pickup gives you one box from the old stock and one box from the new stock and you realize how badly we’re all getting screwed,” Hoyland tweeted.

When the grocery pickup gives you one box from the old stock and one box from the new stock and you realize how badly we’re all getting screwed. pic.twitter.com/E36OL1KLOc — Aaron Hoyland (@aaronhoyland) March 13, 2023

The tweet has gained traction online, amassing hundreds of comments and more than 8,000 likes.

It has also sparked other Canadians to drop changes they have seen at the grocery store when it comes to product size and packaging.

Had the same experience with ice cream this weekend – 50 ml less, but the sane price. pic.twitter.com/sdm96uVB8w — Corinne Muccilli 🇺🇦 (@FriendlyLawyer) March 14, 2023

Same thing just happened with our chicken wings! They went from 740g for $14 to 600g for $15 😵‍💫 pic.twitter.com/zNiWscU9PW — Dustin T (@dtziruln) March 14, 2023

See also pic.twitter.com/mgDbu4hisI — James – making Insurance easier – Downes (@james_downes) March 15, 2023

These went from 454 grams to 386 grams. I wouldn’t have realized only I had a box in my cupboard when I brought the smaller box home. The price stayed the same. pic.twitter.com/VSJj6WAm9c — Daphne Ash (@daph_ash) March 14, 2023

700ml – 613ml

$1+

What a scam… pic.twitter.com/ym7OxU7NKG — ᴛᴀʟʟ ʟᴏᴍʙᴀx ғᴇʟʟᴏᴡ :FE23 (@MattTheLombax) March 14, 2023

Have you seen examples of shrinkflation on your grocery runs? Let us know in the comments.