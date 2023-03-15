NewsCanadaGrocery

"So frustrating": A sign of shrinkflation in a Canadian store has people talking

Laine Mitchell
Laine Mitchell
|
Mar 15 2023, 3:53 pm
"So frustrating": A sign of shrinkflation in a Canadian store has people talking
@aaronhoyland/Twitter

A post to Twitter showing shrinkflation at a store in Alberta had many people commenting on changes they have seen recently while grocery shopping.

Twitter user Aaron Hoyland, who is based in Edmonton according to his account, posted a photo of crackers he recently purchased.

“When the grocery pickup gives you one box from the old stock and one box from the new stock and you realize how badly we’re all getting screwed,” Hoyland tweeted.

The tweet has gained traction online, amassing hundreds of comments and more than 8,000 likes.

It has also sparked other Canadians to drop changes they have seen at the grocery store when it comes to product size and packaging.

Have you seen examples of shrinkflation on your grocery runs? Let us know in the comments.

Laine MitchellLaine Mitchell
+ News
+ Canada
+ Grocery
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.