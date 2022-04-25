Violent crime in Vancouver to be addressed during special council meeting

Violent crime and public safety have been top of mind for many in recent months and the issue is now coming to Vancouver City Council.
On Thursday, April 28, a meeting will be held to “hear perspectives, concerns, and recommendations relating to public safety and violent crime in the City of Vancouver.”
A memo from Vancouver’s city manager says a number of stakeholders have been invited to weigh in on the situation.
“A number of agencies have been invited to attend this meeting along with City Staff as specified in the motion, and present to City Council for up to five minutes concerning their organization’s current/contemplated strategies and actions related to addressing public safety and violent crime in Vancouver,” reads the memo from Paul Mochrie. “The public will also be heard.”
If you want to weigh in and share concerns about public safety and crime, you will have to register.
There will be a number of presentations from city staff and groups including:
- Bridgitte Anderson, President and CEO, Greater Vancouver
Board of Trade
- Norman Leech, Executive Director, Vancouver Aboriginal
Community Policing Centre
- Royce Chwin, President and CEO, Destination Vancouver
- Henry Tom, Vice President, Vancouver Chinatown Merchants
Association
- Vincent Kwan, Executive Director, Strathcona Business
Improvement Association
- Partap Sahota, Executive Director, Collingwood Community
Policing Centre
- Teri Smith, Executive Director, West End BIA
- Nolan Marshall III, CEO, Downtown Vancouver BIA
- Nicole Mucci, Manager, Communications & Media Relations,
Union Gospel Mission
After the meeting, staff will work with the Vancouver Police Department with an action plan to address public safety concerns and report back to council in June.
Violent crime and public safety continue to be major issues around the City, with stranger assaults and vandalism at local businesses.
A report last week found many serious crimes are on the rise when compared to pre-pandemic levels. The other major concern is that tens of thousands of calls to the non-emergency line went unanswered in the first three months of the year, leading to concerns that crime is being under-reported.