Rock legends Sum 41 are bringing their final world tour to Vancouver

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Arts Club Theatre Company presents Sexy Laundry at the Granville Island Stage April 11 to May 12

Red Velvet at the Stanley Industrial Alliance Stage from March 21 to April

Canadian rock gods Sum 41 are travelling the globe on their final tour, and Vancouver fans will get to sing along with them one more time in 2025.

The multi-platinum pop-punk outfit is coming to Rogers Arena on The Tour of the Setting Sum on Saturday, January 11, along with special guests.

Sum 41 is performing in several Canadian cities, including Victoria, Edmonton, and Calgary. Tickets go on sale Thursday, March 28 at 10 am.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SUM 41 (@sum41)





Sum 41 announced last spring that they were breaking up after 27 years of service to pop-punk. The group has won two Juno awards, been nominated for a Grammy, and has sold over 15 million albums around the world.

Their upcoming ninth studio album, Heaven :x: Hell, will be their last and has already given the world the number-one hit “Landmines.” Of course, fans across the country know all the words to other memorable Sum 41 songs, including “Fat Lip,” “In Too Deep,” and “We’re All To Blame.”

Fans in Vancouver will also enjoy performances by PUP and Gob during Sum 41’s January concert.

When: January 11, 2025

Time: 6:50 pm

Where: Rogers Arena – 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices. Tickets go on sale Thursday, March 28 at 10 am.