EventsConcerts

Rock legends Sum 41 are bringing their final world tour to Vancouver

Daniel Chai
Daniel Chai
|
Mar 25 2024, 4:24 pm
Rock legends Sum 41 are bringing their final world tour to Vancouver
Sum 41 (Travis Shinn/Live Nation)

FEATURED ON THE LISTED GUIDE

Arrow pointed left
Arrow pointed right
Red Velvet at the Stanley Industrial Alliance Stage from March 21 to April

Thu, March 21, 7:30pm

Red Velvet at the Stanley Industrial Alliance Stage from March 21 to April

Arts Club Theatre Company presents Sexy Laundry at the Granville Island Stage April 11 to May 12

Thu, April 11, 7:30pm

Arts Club Theatre Company presents Sexy Laundry at the Granville Island Stage April 11 to May 12

Ken Ludwig's Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery at Gateway Theatre from April 11 to 20

Thu, April 11, 7:30pm

Ken Ludwig's Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery at Gateway Theatre from April 11 to 20

Earth Day Concert by Chicago’s renowned Axiom Brass Quintet

Mon, April 22, 7:00pm

Earth Day Concert by Chicago’s renowned Axiom Brass Quintet

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Canadian rock gods Sum 41 are travelling the globe on their final tour, and Vancouver fans will get to sing along with them one more time in 2025.

The multi-platinum pop-punk outfit is coming to Rogers Arena on The Tour of the Setting Sum on Saturday, January 11, along with special guests.

Sum 41 is performing in several Canadian cities, including Victoria, Edmonton, and Calgary. Tickets go on sale Thursday, March 28 at 10 am.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by SUM 41 (@sum41)


Sum 41 announced last spring that they were breaking up after 27 years of service to pop-punk. The group has won two Juno awards, been nominated for a Grammy, and has sold over 15 million albums around the world.

Their upcoming ninth studio album, Heaven :x: Hell, will be their last and has already given the world the number-one hit “Landmines.” Of course, fans across the country know all the words to other memorable Sum 41 songs, including “Fat Lip,” “In Too Deep,” and “We’re All To Blame.”

Sum 41

Christian Bertrand/Shutterstock

Fans in Vancouver will also enjoy performances by PUP and Gob during Sum 41’s January concert.

Sum 41 – The Tour of the Setting Sum

When: January 11, 2025
Time: 6:50 pm
Where: Rogers Arena – 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver
Tickets: Various prices. Tickets go on sale Thursday, March 28 at 10 am.

GET MORE VANCOUVER NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Daniel ChaiDaniel Chai
+ Listed
+ Concerts
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop