Fun fall activities in and around Metro Vancouver for $25 or less

It’s time to bring out your cozy sweaters and chunky boots as the fall season settles over Vancouver.

While it’s sad that we can’t lounge on the beach as much, there are plenty of fun fall activities around the city which will make you forget all about summer.

Grab your pumpkin-spiced latte and head over to one of the places on our list for a fun fall activity that won’t break the bank.

It isn’t fall without pumpkins! Halloween is one of the best parts of fall, and pumpkin carving is fun for people of all ages. Onos Farm hosts its annual Pumpkin Festival, which gives visitors a chance to pick pumpkins of all shapes and sizes. It does work on a first-come, first-serve basis, so you’ll have to be quick. You’ll also have to be strong as they do an “all-you-can-carry” scheme, which means you have to be able to carry the pumpkin(s) you pick in your arms without a trolley or cart.

When: Thursdays to Sundays from September 29 to October 29, 2023

Where: Onos Farms & Festivals – 5039 Lougheed Highway, Agassiz

Price: $15 per person, free for ages two and under.

Apples taste even better when you get to pick them yourself. That’s exactly what Willow View Farms lets you do. Their U-pick scheme lets you bring your own bag and wander around their orchard to pick the best apples you can find. They have a variety of apple types, from Honeycrisp and Elstar to Gala and Jonagold apples. Their main rule is that no ladders are allowed. You might want to bring a tall person with you!

When: Tuesdays to Sundays throughout the fall

Where: Willow View Farms – 288 McCallum Road, Abbotsford

Price: $1.70 per pound of apples and pears

You might not be the best at pumpkin carving, and that’s okay. It’s hard to do. There are those who are pros at pumpkin carving, though, and you can see some fantastic carvings at Pumpkins After Dark. This event showcases over 6,000 hand-carved pumpkins, including characters from your Halloween classic to fantastical and mystical creatures. There are also live gourd carving demonstrations. Your jaw is sure to drop when you see what the displays here.

When: October 6 to 31, 2023

Where: Swangard Stadium – 3883 Imperial Street, Burnaby

Price: $18.95 for ages 17 and up, $15.95 for ages four to 16, and free for infants three and under.

Sometimes, all you want for a fall day is to see the pretty oranges and reds of the trees. The VanDusen Botanical Garden is the perfect place for this. Throughout each fall month, the gardens display a range of colourful flora, a great photo spot for the gram. They also host Harvest Days for a more festive experience, including live Bluegrass music sessions, fall-inspired craft time for the kids, and a scarecrow-themed maze. It’s fun for the whole family.

When: October 7 to October 29, 2023

Where: VanDusen Botanical Garden – 5151 Oak Street, Vancouver

Price: $12.30 for ages 19 to 64, $8.60 for youth (13 to 18) and seniors (65+), $6.15 for children aged five to 12, free for infants four and under.

You can have the perfect fall day by visiting Maplewood Farm. This place is about five acres of beautiful farmland, home to around 200 farm animals and birds. The best part? You can pet some of the farm animals. The farm has rules to keep you and the animals safe, but you’ll still have many opportunities to pet the cuddly creatures. The farm even lets you feed some animals, such as chickens, ducks, and bunnies.

When: September to November, 2023

Where: Maplewood Farm – 405 Seymour River Place, North Vancouver

Price: $9.45 for adults aged 17 to 54, $5.55 for children (19 months to 16 years) and seniors (55+), free for infants 18 months and under.

Corn mazes are a staple of fall. One of the best ones around the area is the much-anticipated Greendales Acre Corn Maze. This Chilliwack favourite is celebrating its 25th year, and the design of the corn maze reflects it. The corn maze is designed to look like a barn in the middle of a field, surrounded by corn and pumpkins with a sun shining in the background. Getting lost in a corn maze has never been better.

When: September 1 to October 31, 2023

Where: Greendale Acres – 41905 Yale Road West, Chilliwack

Price: $16 for September and weekdays in October, $18 for weekends and holidays in October.

Maan Farms is the spot for you if you want to do a little bit of everything this fall. Its “Fall at the Farm” event is fun for everyone. Tickets include activities of a barnyard adventure for the kids, a daytime corn maze, and a pumpkin patch for the whole family. If the fall activities weren’t enough, they also have a variety of signature fall treats available, such as their Double Pumpkin Spice Cream. Head over to Maan Farms for both a fun and delicious time.

When: September 16 to October 31, 2023

Where: Maan Farms – 790 McKenzie Road, Abbotsford

Price: $21 on weekends, $18 on weekdays, or $15 on Tuesdays

With files from Daniel Chai.