"Freedom Convoy" creates gridlock in Ottawa (VIDEOS)

The City of Ottawa is being inundated with trucks and loud honking as part of the so-called “Freedom Convoy” organized protest.

In the morning hours of Saturday, January 29, Ottawa Police said on Twitter that there were “no incidents to report” as part of their demonstration update.

“Police resources are in place and will remain until crowds are dispersed,” they said.

Demonstration Update: Police resources are in place and will remain until crowds are dispersed. There are no incidents to report. 1/2 #ottawa #ottnews — Ottawa Police (@OttawaPolice) January 29, 2022

“We are maintaining emergency lanes, the Cenotaph, and any other places that police need to clear for public safety. We have and will continue to tow vehicles that obstruct those areas.”

It’s not yet clear how many protesters are in the nation’s capital.

Initial counts by Kingston Police suggested that about 100 trucks were going to Ottawa and are joined by more than 420 personal vehicles as part of the convoy, which has been gathering people from the west coast and across the country for the last week.

Social media was already lit up with posts that showed the extent of the protest and highlighted what was going on in the city as the convoy arrived.

One video shared to Twitter showed how truckers – with their horns blaring – had gridlocked one portion of a city street, while one emergency lane remained clear.

The gridlock was anticipated by police, who are expected to maintain a visible presence during the demonstrations.

They’ve also asked those who don’t need to go downtown to stay home, and have provided an online hub detailing the planned protest routes and road closures.

Who doesn’t love the smell of diesel and sound of truck horns first thing in the morning?#cdnpoli #antivaxxers #Ottawa pic.twitter.com/8eINViP2Us — Caryma Sa’d – Lawyer + Political Commentator (@CarymaRules) January 29, 2022

With the arrival of demonstrators to the city came reports of run-ins with “Freedom Convoy” supporters including threats and confederate flag sightings.

St. James MLA Adrien Sala shared a video to Twitter of his office’s encounter.

“This is an important reminder of the real risks being created by political leaders who are emboldening instead of denouncing this convoy and the misinformation it is helping to spread,” he wrote.

“They are playing with fire.”

We had a visit from a supporter of the so-called Freedom Convoy this afternoon who was threatening to myself and staff. The language and behaviour on display was wrong on every level. Our team is shaken but ok, grateful to onlookers and the WPS for helping to deescalate. pic.twitter.com/psJ1YXOQN2 — Adrien Sala (@AdrienLouisSala) January 29, 2022

Other Twitter users shared videos and photos of reported incidents.

This happened at a friend’s workplace an hour ago, here in Ottawa. Guy then came back in and physically assaulted the hotel owner. Fuck anti maskers and fuck this convoy#KarenConvoy #FluTrucksKlan #FluTruxKlan pic.twitter.com/SSoI9gU6Is — CKB 🇨🇦🇨🇦 Anti-Facist/Anti-Racist (@CharmainKB16) January 28, 2022

My friend who works on Elgin just sent me this photo. Yes, that is a confederate flag. In case you had any doubts about the intentions of this racist convoy. Stay safe, friends. #ottcity #SomersetWard pic.twitter.com/xfZ38wbl6t — ArielTroster (she/her) (@ArielTroster) January 28, 2022

On their own Facebook page, the “Freedom Convoy” has repeatedly posted about the importance of maintaining peaceful protest.

They include helpful tips like do not enter any government building, treat police officers with respect, keep calm, and do not utter threats.

The protest is expected to last through the weekend, with police expecting some protesters to remain in the city the following week.

With files from Brooke Taylor.