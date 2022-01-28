15 shots of the "Freedom Convoy" from across Canada (PHOTOS)

Truckers from across Canada are heading towards Ottawa in an act of protest called the “Freedom Convoy.”

Last weekend, truckers began their journey toward Parliament with their sights set on creating a massive convoy to raise awareness and demonstrate against the government’s mandates related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

As of January 15, all cross-border truck drivers must be fully vaccinated. Canadian truck drivers need to meet pre-entry, testing, and quarantine requirements, while foreign national truck drivers who are not fully vaccinated will be directed back to the US.

Truckers, along with motorists protesting in personal vehicles, are scheduled to demonstrate in front of Parliament on Saturday at noon.

A GoFundMe has been set up for the convey and has now raised over $7 million. Organizers say the money raised will be used to cover the cost of fuel and will also be used to assist with food and shelter if needed.

Earlier this week, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau remarked that the protesters are a “fringe minority” who hold “unacceptable views,” opposing the way “most Canadians” feel.

Ontario Provincial Police are asking motorists to “plan ahead” and are advising citizens to “expect delays” due to traffic disruptions throughout the weekend.

Kingston Police says the convoy heading towards Ottawa is just over 120 tractors and 424 passenger vehicles.

As the convoy continues onwards towards the nation’s capital, here’s how the protest looks across the world of Instagram.

