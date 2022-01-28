NewsCanadaCoronavirus

Canadian reporters warned of harassment, racist threats, violence at "Freedom Convoy"

Isabelle Docto
Isabelle Docto
|
Jan 28 2022, 4:28 pm
Editor’s note: This post contains descriptions that may be triggering for some readers.

The Canadian Association of Journalists (CAJ) is urging newsrooms to consider safety options for their reporters covering “Freedom Convoy 2022,” as threats of violence and harassment towards journalists increase.

In a statement released on Friday, the advocacy group said it has been alerted to “several troubling incidents from journalists in the field.”

It linked to a tweet from CBC Toronto reporter Dale Manucdoc, who shared a text exchange between him and a Toronto contact for the convoy.

The statement also pointed to an account from Frank Gunn, a photographer with The Canadian Press, who shared his experience at the protest that passed through the Greater Toronto Area yesterday.

The CAJ was also informed of an incident where the windows of a CBC news cruiser were broken.

“Without a doubt Canadians have the right to protest as a key component of our democratic process,” said CAJ president Brent Jolly in the statement. “Efforts to dehumanize and intimidate journalists from telling stories in the public interest, however, is antithetical to the very notions of ‘freedom’ that are being sought through this protest.”

In another incident, not mentioned by the CAJ, Global News reporter Rachel Gilmore shared hateful messages that were sent to her after writing about the convoy.

As the convoy makes its way to Ottawa, the CAJ says newsrooms covering this event should discuss how best to ensure the safety of journalists.

Here is a list of the suggestions they’ve given:

  • Filming or photographing from a distance rather than approaching the crowd
  • Working in pairs or small groups
  • Consider assigning reporters with prior experience covering conflict zones
  • Conducting interviews over the phone
  • Minimizing professional equipment that could attract attention or heavy equipment that may make it difficult to relocate quickly
  • Using unmarked vehicles in place of more noticeable media logo-emblazoned vehicles
  • Avoiding live hits from the protest
  • Ensuring editors are doing regular check-ins with reporters if/when they are in the field
  • Having a discussion before assignments about when the safety risk requires withdrawal and pre-identifying safe withdrawal locations
  • Putting editors on speed dial
  • Prioritize your safety as a reporter above trying to get the story

Earlier this week, the organizer behind the convoy said it was not affiliated with extremists and would not tolerate any “aggressive” acts.

The convoy left BC on Sunday to protest the vaccine mandate placed on all cross-border truck drivers. They’re expected to arrive in Ottawa some time this weekend.

On Thursday, a portion of the over $6 million raised for the protest was released to the organizers.

