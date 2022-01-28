Editor’s note: This post contains descriptions that may be triggering for some readers.

The Canadian Association of Journalists (CAJ) is urging newsrooms to consider safety options for their reporters covering “Freedom Convoy 2022,” as threats of violence and harassment towards journalists increase.

In a statement released on Friday, the advocacy group said it has been alerted to “several troubling incidents from journalists in the field.”

It linked to a tweet from CBC Toronto reporter Dale Manucdoc, who shared a text exchange between him and a Toronto contact for the convoy.

These are texts the Toronto contact for the Truckers’ convoy calling itself a Freedom Rally sent me. After calling CBC a virus, he goes on to call me a “slave blooded traitor” that will “swing” in time. All I asked for was an interview. #FreedomConvoyCanada #FreedomConvoy2022 pic.twitter.com/3odGwqGBqr — Dale Manucdoc (@DaleManucdoc) January 27, 2022

The statement also pointed to an account from Frank Gunn, a photographer with The Canadian Press, who shared his experience at the protest that passed through the Greater Toronto Area yesterday.

So nice to spend my birthday getting spat on, shoved an yelled at by the supporters of the antivax truck convoy. The wheels have come off for a small minority and I can’t figure how they can be helped. — Frank Gunn (@frankgunnphoto) January 27, 2022

The CAJ was also informed of an incident where the windows of a CBC news cruiser were broken.

“Without a doubt Canadians have the right to protest as a key component of our democratic process,” said CAJ president Brent Jolly in the statement. “Efforts to dehumanize and intimidate journalists from telling stories in the public interest, however, is antithetical to the very notions of ‘freedom’ that are being sought through this protest.”

In another incident, not mentioned by the CAJ, Global News reporter Rachel Gilmore shared hateful messages that were sent to her after writing about the convoy.

We need to have a conversation about how comfortable people are sending disgusting, hateful messages to journalists when they don’t like an article we wrote. I love my job, like a lot, but man is this ever a nasty side of it. A sampling: https://t.co/jzejApMP3p pic.twitter.com/vdlh00rIFu — Rachel Gilmore (@atRachelGilmore) January 26, 2022

As the convoy makes its way to Ottawa, the CAJ says newsrooms covering this event should discuss how best to ensure the safety of journalists.

Here is a list of the suggestions they’ve given:

Filming or photographing from a distance rather than approaching the crowd

Working in pairs or small groups

Consider assigning reporters with prior experience covering conflict zones

Conducting interviews over the phone

Minimizing professional equipment that could attract attention or heavy equipment that may make it difficult to relocate quickly

Using unmarked vehicles in place of more noticeable media logo-emblazoned vehicles

Avoiding live hits from the protest

Ensuring editors are doing regular check-ins with reporters if/when they are in the field

Having a discussion before assignments about when the safety risk requires withdrawal and pre-identifying safe withdrawal locations

Putting editors on speed dial

Prioritize your safety as a reporter above trying to get the story

Earlier this week, the organizer behind the convoy said it was not affiliated with extremists and would not tolerate any “aggressive” acts.

The convoy left BC on Sunday to protest the vaccine mandate placed on all cross-border truck drivers. They’re expected to arrive in Ottawa some time this weekend.

On Thursday, a portion of the over $6 million raised for the protest was released to the organizers.