The Guu family of restaurants has announced a new location is in the works: Guu Toramasa.

This new concept will open in downtown Vancouver at 757 Seymour Street, the former location of a Ryuu Japanese Kitchen outpost.

Set to open “soon,” this new spot will offer Osaka-inspired food to Vancouverites, according to its website.

“The two staff members who manage Tramasa are originally from Osaka, which led to the creation of Guu Toramasa based on the theme of Osaka’s food culture,” reads the website.

Dished has reached out for more info on this opening. As always, we’ll keep you posted as new details are revealed.

Guu currently operates several other restaurants in Vancouver including Guu Davie, Guu with Otokomae (Water Street), Guu ​Robson, Guu Thurlow, and its sister eatery Haraheri (formerly Guu Garden).

Guu Toramasa

Address: 757 Seymour Street, Vancouver

