Last fall, Dished shared that one of the city’s most beloved and unique cafes was working on a second location.

Now, Wicked Café is finally putting the finishing touches on its long-awaited second spot.

The original location at 1399 West 7th Avenue has become known for its house-roasted beans and creative treats, including slices of cake that look like cheese and pots of strawberry tiramisu.

The second Wicked Café location is opening at 3605 West 16th Avenue in Vancouver’s West Point Grey neighbourhood.

After finalizing the last touches on this new address over the past few months, the team behind Wicked aims to softly open on Wednesday, March 1, according to a recent Instagram post.

Stay tuned for more information on this new spot and for an official grand opening date.

Wicked Café – West Point Grey

Address: 3605 West 16th Avenue, Vancouver

