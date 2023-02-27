Tim Hortons’ Roll Up to Win contest is coming back and the newly added prizes range from free donuts to brand-new cars.

Purchase an eligible item and scan your Tim Rewards card from March 6 to April 2 for a chance to win select hot and cold beverages and breakfast items. This year, Tims has also added lunch and dinner options such as loaded wraps and bowls.

And that’s not all — if you reveal a roll, you’re automatically entered into a draw to win a daily jackpot of $10,000.

Other prizes up for grabs include 15 2023 Volkswagen Taos Highline vehicles, five Universal Parks & Resorts vacations, 15 $10,000 American Express Prepaid Cards, 45,000 $25 Tims Cards, and over 13 million coffee and donut prizes.

Place an order on the Tim Hortons app and you’ll get an extra bonus roll with every purchase of an eligible menu item.

“We’re excited to be introducing a new fun element of Roll Up To Win that gives guests another reason to play every day,” says Hope Bagozzi, chief marketing officer at Tim Hortons.

Check here for contest information and the full list of prizes.