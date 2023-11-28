Get a FREE tattoo through this Christmas-themed scavenger hunt

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Are you looking for a memorable Christmas adventure? A local tattoo artist is hosting a Christmas-themed scavenger hunt that winners will surely permanently remember.

Sierra Holmes is hiding three Christmas ornaments in three different locations around Vancouver on December 16.

Vancouverites who find the ornaments (which are shaped like birds) between 7 pm and 9 pm will be able to claim a free tattoo from the artist.

Holmes threw a tattoo scavenger hunt earlier in the year for Easter, which she said was a great success.

However, this year, to make the hunt extra special, the winners will get a free tattoo and be treated with drinks to celebrate at Batch on Plaza.

In the coming weeks, Holmes will post videos on her Instagram to give some clues about where she will be hiding the Christmas ornaments.

If you find an ornament on the day of the hunt, you can claim your tattoo by sending Holmes a video of you finding the decoration.

Even if you don’t find an ornament, you are invited to join Holmes and the winners at Batch after the hunt.

The restaurant is located downtown Vancouver at Granville Plaza (by the 200 Granville Tower) with killer views of Vancouver Harbour.

Happy hunting!