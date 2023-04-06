Find an egg, get a free tattoo this Easter weekend in Vancouver

A Vancouver tattoo artist is spicing up the Easter egg hunt we all love and know by offering free tattoos to folks that can find a hidden egg.

Sierra Holmes said she will hide three eggs in three different locations around Vancouver this weekend.

Vancouverites that find the egg will be able to claim a free tattoo.

“Each egg has a design inside. If you don’t like the design inside you can trade it in for something of an equivalent size,” she explained to the Daily Hive, adding the tattoos are about the size of a palm.

However, whoever finds the egg will need to send a video to Holmes of them finding or opening the egg by email.

She recently shared a video on Instagram with hints about the three locations but she will be hiding the eggs Sunday.

“I will be dropping more detailed clues on Sunday at 10 am when the HUNT BEGINS!” she wrote.

Holmes added that if the scavenger hunt goes well, locals can expect to participate in more future searches.