"Completely f**king insane": Irish man reacts to Canadian grocery prices

If you’re questioning whether Canadian grocery prices have gone wild, it’s always helpful to get perspectives from people in different countries.

Plenty have done it — one TikToker recently compared grocery costs in Canada to Mexico and surmised that prices are indeed “f**king crazy” in the north.

Even Daily Hive staff writers have compared food prices in Canada to costs in Europe and the Philippines.

Here’s another voice to validate you if you feel like you’re being gaslighted by grocery giants in Canada.

An Irish TikToker recently shared a video of himself hilariously reacting to Canadian grocery prices.

“Canadians getting treated worse than the Irish,” reads the title of the TikTok by @garron_music.

“Canada, can we have a chat? Your prices are completely f**king insane,” he starts the video.

The first product he shows is a $20 package of President’s Choice sliced Swiss cheese.

“Twenty dollars for what appears to be three slices of cheese. Did they sanction the wrong huge, snowy country? What the f**k is going on here?” he says incredulously.

He goes on to roast the price of a classic Canadian recess snack, Dunkaroos, which cost almost $10 at Shoppers Drug Mart. Garron says he doesn’t know what it is but that “you won’t catch me paying a tenner for it.”

“Canada, Betty Crocker is howling laughing at you,” he says about the maker of the snack. “She’s rubbing her flowery little mitts together, crying tears of laughter that you’re going and paying these prices.”

He then goes on to drag the almost $30 price of four Energizer ultimate lithium batteries.

“You are essentially paying each individual battery minimum wage,” he jokes.

Last, but certainly not least, he calls out the price of bagels.

“Just wanted to offer my sympathy to the people of Canada, where the common man has been priced out of a bagel,” he says.

Are you from a different country? What do you make of the price of groceries in Canada compared to back home? Let us know in the comments.