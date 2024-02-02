Tipping culture has been a hot topic for as long as it has existed, and an insightful post from a university student on the UBC subreddit has sparked some debate and food for thought.

While the 19-year-old second-year civil engineering student geared his sentiments toward the student body, the opinions expressed are likely ones that anyone who has ever tipped anywhere has thought about.

Edric Meng’s Reddit post led to over 100 comments from the UBC community.

He suggested that the practice can be exploitative.

Meng’s thoughts on tipping culture were partially shaped by his experience working as a line cook across almost 10 restaurants since he was in Grade 10.

“This job helped me fund my tuition and living expenses,” Meng told Daily Hive.

“I’ve noticed that the tipping expectations on campus—often set at 15%, 20%, or even 25%—can feel overly burdensome for students who are managing tight budgets,” Meng said.

He shared a feeling that many probably feel when faced with the pressure of tipping.

“Opting not to tip often leaves me feeling guilty, highlighting a system that seemingly exploits both employees and customers under the guise of ethical obligation.”

While Meng doesn’t think we need to do away with the idea of tipping entirely, he does suggest reform.

“The expectation of tips for standard service duties seems illogical and fosters an environment where employees might expect extra compensation merely for fulfilling their job roles.”

Meng himself reserves tipping for exceptional service during dine-in experiences.

“While I am passionate about advocating for change, I recognize my limited knowledge on the broader implications of tipping practices. To better understand public sentiment and gather more insights, I plan to initiate discussions on this topic through various platforms.”

In response to his post on Reddit, many shared their views on tipping, with many opposed to it entirely.

“I never do unless I’m sitting down at a restaurant,” one user said.

Many suggested if service is exceptional, they might tip.

“If a server goes a bit beyond to help make the environment more pleasant, maybe I will tip.”

For the UBC community, tipping is apparently mandatory in some places.

Comment

byu/Hairy-Priority-6801 from discussion

inUBC

Others reflected similarly, suggesting that tipping should only be for sit-down service.

“Counter service is no tip. Only sit down. This is tradition in Canada and there is no incentive to change it.”

Comment

byu/Hairy-Priority-6801 from discussion

inUBC

Do you agree with Meng that there needs to be some changes to the way tipping culture works in Canada?