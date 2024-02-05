Tim Hortons just dropped a new lineup of cozy winter drinks

Your go-to winter Tim Hortons order just got a little sweeter.

The Canadian coffee chain has revealed its new lineup of winter beverages that will keep you cozy and comfy for the rest of this cold season.

Sip on the new hot or iced Fudge Brownie Latte, as well as the Marble Swirl Hot Chocolate.

“Whether you’re at the ice rink, taking the kids tobogganing, or running errands on a cold Canadian winter day, nothing completes the experience quite like having a hot and delicious beverage from Tims in your hands,” said Carolina Berti, vice president of category and innovation at Tim Hortons.

Both the hot and iced Fudge Brownie Lattes are handcrafted with freshly ground espresso beans, fudge brownie syrup, and your choice of dairy or dairy alternative.

The hot Fudge Brownie Latte is finished with a layer of whipped topping and delicious marble chocolate curls.

If you’ve been looking for a more elevated version of a Tim Hortons hot chocolate, the coffee chain has you covered.

Try its new Marble Swirl Hot Chocolate, which features a swirl of whipped topping and marble chocolate curls.

You can also ask for white hot chocolate as an alternate base for your Marble Swirl Hot Chocolate at participating Tims locations.

“We’ve crafted a new collection of winter beverages to give guests some new flavour experiences to savour and get cozy with throughout the season,” added Berti.

These new winter drinks are perfect to pair with Tim Hortons’ limited-time-only retro donuts, including the Dutchie, Blueberry Fritter, Cinnamon Sugar Twist and Walnut Crunch.