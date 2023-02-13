Pizza Pizza is offering FREE slices for singles at select Canadian locations tomorrow

For singles on Valentine’s Day, it can feel like there’s not a whole heck of a lot to celebrate.

But thanks to a new initiative from Pizza Pizza, pie-lovers in select Canadian cities can say otherwise on the holiday celebrating all things love this year.

On February 14, the Canadian pizza quick-service restaurant is temporarily changing its name to “Pizza” at a handful of participating locations in Vancouver, Toronto, Winnipeg, and Montreal in honour of folks rolling solo.

Singles are invited to pop into the following “Pizza” locations and get in on a FREE single cheese or pepperoni slice on February 14 from 6 to 9 pm, local time.

Toronto: 558 Bloor Street W and 125 The Queensway

558 Bloor Street W and 125 The Queensway Winnipeg: 3025 Ness Avenue

3025 Ness Avenue Vancouver: 345 Robson Street

345 Robson Street Montreal: 1001 St Catherine Street E

“Each year on Valentine’s Day, Pizza Pizza welcomes tens of thousands of orders from couples or families celebrating love. However, this year they wanted to give the Valentine’s Day celebrations a twist by celebrating with single people and giving out free single slices to the singles out there,” the brand shares.

There you have it. If you are nearby one of those spots come Valentine’s Day, head in and enjoy a free slice on Pizza Pizza.

All you need to do is show the Pizza Pizza app to redeem your freebie.