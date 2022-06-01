Krispy Kreme is offering free doughnuts for National Doughnut Day

National food days are great excuses to indulge in some of our favourite treats.

National Caesar Day? Sign us up. National Burger Day? We’ll take all the burgs, please.

This coming Friday, June 3, just happens to be National Doughnut Day and to celebrate in a big way Krispy Kreme Doughnuts is offering free treats at all of its Canadian locations.

For us Vancouverites, that means making the trek out to Delta, where the only BC Krispy Kreme location is, but it’s worth it.

Last year, the chain offered patrons any doughnut of their choosing, but this year you’ll only be able to get one free original glazed doughnut – for one day only.

The chain confirmed to Dished that this offer is limited to one doughnut per person.

It also warned us that lines will be long so plan to get there early to get your free doughnut while supplies last.