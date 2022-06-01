We love a secret, hidden patio, especially once summer weather hits and most patios become packed with people looking for a spot to enjoy some sun and refreshments.

A hidden patio feels extra special because it has the ability to transport you somewhere else: a secret garden, an old city back alley, or a magical courtyard.

This is why, when a new hidden patio opens up, we’re eager to try it out for ourselves.

The Regal Beagle, the local Kitsilano watering hole known for its pub fare and weekend brunch offerings, has recently opened up a new hidden back patio, just in time for summer.

The cozy new spot features three big tables for groups, as well as chill lounge seating and a couple of bohemian-esque wicker egg chairs – perfect for sipping on sangria on a hot afternoon.

The patio was opened during early COVID days as a way to accommodate outdoor dining mandates, the pub tells Dished, but it is now a permanent fixture, offering patrons a garden-like oasis from the busy street.

The Regal Beagle first opened in 1997 and celebrating its 25th birthday this year with a huge party later this month.

Catch us lounging here with margarita in hand on the next sunny day.

The Regal Beagle

Address: 2283 West Broadway, Vancouver

