Best breweries, wineries and cideries in the Fraser Valley

Just an hour or two away from Vancouver, you’ll find a seriously underrated food and drink destination – the Fraser Valley.

Spend a weekend exploring foodie gems in Langley, Abbotsford, Chilliwack, and Mission. Not only do they take patio season to the next level, but they also show their love for the Fraser Valley by producing, sourcing, and serving top-notch local eats and drinks.

You’ll be surprised at the variety of wines, meads, beers, brews, and ciders you can find just a short road trip away.

Breweries in the Fraser Valley

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dead Frog Brewery (@deadfrogbrewery)

This craft brewery with a restaurant has a warehouse feel, plus a spacious patio. Beer doesn’t get much fresher than this!

Address: 105-8860 201 Street, Langley

Phone: 604-856-1055

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DISTRICT 1881 (@district1881)

This groovy spot in Downtown Chilliwack has a romantic patio and plenty of tasty brews, including out-of-this-world beer cocktails.

Address: 404-44550 S Sumas Road, Chilliwack

Phone: 604-991-2337

Facebook | Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Field House Brewing Co. (@fieldhousebrewing)

While the Abby location has a giant patio where you can kick back and play lawn games, the Downtown Chilliwack location is a local nightlife hot spot. Both serve stylish beers and tasty food.

Address: 2281 West Railway Street, Abbotsford

Address: #102-9251 Woolly Dog Alley, Chilliwack

Phone: 604-776-2739 Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Old Yale Brewing (@oldyalebrewing)

Treat yourself to a beer slushie under the covered patio at Old Yale Brewing the next time you’re in Chilliwack.

Address: 44550 South Sumas Road #404, Chilliwack

Phone: 604-392-2011

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Wineries in the Fraser Valley

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SEASIDE PEARL WINERY (@seasidepearl_winery)

With a tasting room inside a chapel, this winery boasts breathtaking views and delicious hybrid wines.

Address: 5290 Olund Road, Abbotsford

Phone: 778-856-1312

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bryanna Wilson (@brywilson_)

From Merlots and Cab Sauvs to Chardonnay and Sparkling Wine, this come-as-you-are popular winery in the Fraser Valley has you covered. Plus they offer wine tastings in their dome!

Address: 5782 Mt. Lehman Road, Abbotsford

Phone: 604-381-1788

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mt. Lehman Winery (@mtlehmanwinery)

This boutique award-winning winery creates wines that are easy to drink, so you can pull up to their tasting room and try a few for yourself.

Address: 5094 Mt. Lehman Road, Abbotsford

Phone: 604-746-2881

Facebook | Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maan Farms Estate Winery (@maanfarmsestatewinery)

Making wines from their own berries, drinking these sweet, fruity wines tastes like you’re sipping summer.

Address: 790 McKenzie Road, Abbotsford

Phone: 604-864-5723

Facebook | Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tourism Langley (@tourismlangley)

With a pop-up restaurant service and a massive (heated) patio, this winery serves mead, aka honey wine. Try their Flora Metheglin – a lavender-coloured mead if you want a unique experience.

Address: 21113 16 Avenue, Langley Township

Phone: 604-510-2336

Facebook | Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Krause Berry Farms & Winery (@krauseberryfarms)

The Estate Winery at Krause Berry Farms has a bar you can literally saddle up to. Sip wine by the glass, wine flights, mimosas, cocktails, and more at this Langley spot.

Address: 6179 248 Street, Langley Township

Phone: 604-856-5757

Facebook | Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ℂ𝕒𝕞𝕡𝕓𝕖𝕝𝕝𝕤 𝔾𝕠𝕝𝕕 ℍ𝕠𝕟𝕖𝕪 𝔽𝕒𝕣𝕞 (@campbellsgold)

Pick up local honey and mead at this cute farm. You can also take a farm tour and see how their love for bees shows in all they do.

Address: 2595 Lefeuvre Road, Abbotsford

Phone: 604-856-2125

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Whispering Horse Winery (@whisperinghorsewinery)

Pouring sparkling wines, whites, and rosés, this family-run winery in Yarrow is a hidden gem where you can really feel like you’re in the countryside.

Address: 43721 Vedder Mountain Road, Chilliwack

Phone: 604-245-0443

Facebook | Instagram

Cideries in the Fraser Valley

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝗧𝗮𝘃𝗲𝘀 𝗘𝘀𝘁𝗮𝘁𝗲 𝗖𝗶𝗱𝗲𝗿𝘆 (@tavesestatecidery)

You can sip cider flights on the farm and hang out with the goats at this adorable Abbotsford cidery.

Address: 333 Gladwin Road, Abbotsford

Phone: 604-853-3108

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Royal LePage Wheeler Cheam (@rlpwheelercheam)

Post up in an Adirondack chair and throw back a craft cider or two at this hidden gem in Langley with a massive patio and outdoor space.

Address: 22128 – 16th Avenue, Langley

Phone: 604-427-3512

Facebook | Instagram