Best breweries, wineries and cideries in the Fraser Valley

Sarah Anderson
Sarah Anderson
|
Jun 12 2022, 10:57 pm
Best breweries, wineries and cideries in the Fraser Valley
seasidepearl_winery/Instagram | deadfrogbrewery /Instagram

Just an hour or two away from Vancouver, you’ll find a seriously underrated food and drink destination – the Fraser Valley.

Spend a weekend exploring foodie gems in Langley, Abbotsford, Chilliwack, and Mission. Not only do they take patio season to the next level, but they also show their love for the Fraser Valley by producing, sourcing, and serving top-notch local eats and drinks.

You’ll be surprised at the variety of wines, meads, beers, brews, and ciders you can find just a short road trip away.

Breweries in the Fraser Valley

Dead Frog Brewery

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dead Frog Brewery (@deadfrogbrewery)

This craft brewery with a restaurant has a warehouse feel, plus a spacious patio. Beer doesn’t get much fresher than this!

Address: 105-8860 201 Street, Langley
Phone: 604-856-1055

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Bricklayer Brewing

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by DISTRICT 1881 (@district1881)

This groovy spot in Downtown Chilliwack has a romantic patio and plenty of tasty brews, including out-of-this-world beer cocktails.

Address: 404-44550 S Sumas Road, Chilliwack
Phone: 604-991-2337

Facebook | Instagram

Fieldhouse Brewing

While the Abby location has a giant patio where you can kick back and play lawn games, the Downtown Chilliwack location is a local nightlife hot spot. Both serve stylish beers and tasty food.

Address: 2281 West Railway Street, Abbotsford
Address: #102-9251 Woolly Dog Alley, Chilliwack
Phone: 604-776-2739

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Old Yale Brewing

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Old Yale Brewing (@oldyalebrewing)

Treat yourself to a beer slushie under the covered patio at Old Yale Brewing the next time you’re in Chilliwack.

Address: 44550 South Sumas Road #404, Chilliwack
Phone: 604-392-2011

Facebook | TwitterInstagram

Wineries in the Fraser Valley

Seaside Pearl Farmgate Winery

With a tasting room inside a chapel, this winery boasts breathtaking views and delicious hybrid wines.

Address: 5290 Olund Road, Abbotsford
Phone: 778-856-1312

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Singletree Winery

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bryanna Wilson (@brywilson_)

From Merlots and Cab Sauvs to Chardonnay and Sparkling Wine, this come-as-you-are popular winery in the Fraser Valley has you covered. Plus they offer wine tastings in their dome!

Address: 5782 Mt. Lehman Road, Abbotsford
Phone: 604-381-1788

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Mt. Lehman Winery

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mt. Lehman Winery (@mtlehmanwinery)

This boutique award-winning winery creates wines that are easy to drink, so you can pull up to their tasting room and try a few for yourself.

Address: 5094 Mt. Lehman Road, Abbotsford
Phone: 604-746-2881

Facebook | Instagram

Maan Farms Winery

Making wines from their own berries, drinking these sweet, fruity wines tastes like you’re sipping summer.

Address: 790 McKenzie Road, Abbotsford
Phone: 604-864-5723

FacebookInstagram

Festina Lente Estate Winery

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tourism Langley (@tourismlangley)

With a pop-up restaurant service and a massive (heated) patio, this winery serves mead, aka honey wine. Try their Flora Metheglin – a lavender-coloured mead if you want a unique experience.

Address: 21113 16 Avenue, Langley Township
Phone: 604-510-2336

FacebookInstagram

Krause Berry Farm Estate Winery

The Estate Winery at Krause Berry Farms has a bar you can literally saddle up to. Sip wine by the glass, wine flights, mimosas, cocktails, and more at this Langley spot.

Address: 6179 248 Street, Langley Township
Phone: 604-856-5757

FacebookInstagram

Campbell’s Gold Honey Farm & Meadery

Pick up local honey and mead at this cute farm. You can also take a farm tour and see how their love for bees shows in all they do.

Address: 2595 Lefeuvre Road, Abbotsford
Phone: 604-856-2125

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Whispering Horse Winery

Pouring sparkling wines, whites, and rosés, this family-run winery in Yarrow is a hidden gem where you can really feel like you’re in the countryside.

Address: 43721 Vedder Mountain Road, Chilliwack
Phone: 604-245-0443

FacebookInstagram

Cideries in the Fraser Valley

Taves Estate Cidery

You can sip cider flights on the farm and hang out with the goats at this adorable Abbotsford cidery.

Address: 333 Gladwin Road, Abbotsford
Phone: 604-853-3108

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Fraser Valley Cider Company

Post up in an Adirondack chair and throw back a craft cider or two at this hidden gem in Langley with a massive patio and outdoor space.

Address: 22128 – 16th Avenue, Langley
Phone: 604-427-3512

FacebookInstagram

Sarah AndersonSarah Anderson
