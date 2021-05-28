Best patios in the Fraser Valley to check out this season
Looking for the best patios in the Fraser Valley to check out this season? Look no further.
If you happen to be outside of Metro Vancouver and want a bite to eat, a cold beverage to sip on, and a place to soak up the sun, the Fraser Valley has tons of great patio spots for a sunny day.
You are sure to have a great dining experience at any of these spots as they are all known for their fresh farm food, local craft wines, and outdoor adventures.
The Fraser Valley consists of Langley, Abbotsford, Mission, Chilliwack, Harrison, and Hope. We’ve included a few nearby patios near the Valley as well.
Here are our top picks for the best patios in, and around, the Fraser Valley.
Beatniks Bistro
In the heart of Fort Langley, you’ll find this local favourite that’s great for people watching. With live music every Thursday, Beatniks will be a hot spot this summer.
MATCH Eatery and Public House
With multiple locations around the province, MATCH Eatery is a contemporary-themed pub, and their outside space is perfect if you want to soak up the sun. This spot had to be on our list of the best patios in the Fraser Valley.
Address: 20393 Fraser Highway, Langley
Phone: 604-539-4424
Bacchus Bistro
With views of the vineyard at Chaberton Estate Winery, this seasonal patio brings French cuisine prepared using local ingredients.
Address: 1064-216 Street, Langley
Phone: 604-530-9694
Fieldhouse Brewing
Offering a selection of local craft beer, wine, and snacks, this relaxing spot in the Valley is perfect for summer, even if it’s not a traditional patio.
Address: 2281 West Railway Street, Abbotsford
Phone: 604-776-2739
Kingfishers Waterfront Bar & Grill
Kingfisher is situated to take full advantage of the waterfront views of the Fraser River. They also have a BC-forward menu and live music on weekends.
Address: 23840 River Road, Maple Ridge
Phone: 604-463-0094
With a focus on local ingredients, Wendel’s has been a staple in Fort Langley for 20 years. Along with being a bookstore, they have an espresso bar and are open all day every day for breakfast, lunch, and dinner.
Address: #103-9233 Glover Road, Langley
Phone: 604-513-2238
Lou’s Grill
Another local favourite, Lou’s has been serving the community for 24 years. Their year-round patio is always a popular spot with its relaxed and friendly vibe.