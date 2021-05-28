Looking for the best patios in the Fraser Valley to check out this season? Look no further.

If you happen to be outside of Metro Vancouver and want a bite to eat, a cold beverage to sip on, and a place to soak up the sun, the Fraser Valley has tons of great patio spots for a sunny day.

You are sure to have a great dining experience at any of these spots as they are all known for their fresh farm food, local craft wines, and outdoor adventures.

The Fraser Valley consists of Langley, Abbotsford, Mission, Chilliwack, Harrison, and Hope. We’ve included a few nearby patios near the Valley as well.

Here are our top picks for the best patios in, and around, the Fraser Valley.

In the heart of Fort Langley, you’ll find this local favourite that’s great for people watching. With live music every Thursday, Beatniks will be a hot spot this summer.

Address: 9194 Glover Road, Fort Langley

Phone: 604-888-4487

With multiple locations around the province, MATCH Eatery is a contemporary-themed pub, and their outside space is perfect if you want to soak up the sun. This spot had to be on our list of the best patios in the Fraser Valley.

Address: 20393 Fraser Highway, Langley

Phone: 604-539-4424

Phone: 604-539-4424

With views of the vineyard at Chaberton Estate Winery, this seasonal patio brings French cuisine prepared using local ingredients.

Address: 1064-216 Street, Langley

Phone: 604-530-9694

Phone: 604-530-9694

Offering a selection of local craft beer, wine, and snacks, this relaxing spot in the Valley is perfect for summer, even if it’s not a traditional patio.

Address: 2281 West Railway Street, Abbotsford

Phone: 604-776-2739

Phone: 604-776-2739

Kingfisher is situated to take full advantage of the waterfront views of the Fraser River. They also have a BC-forward menu and live music on weekends.

Address: 23840 River Road, Maple Ridge

Phone: 604-463-0094

Phone: 604-463-0094

With a focus on local ingredients, Wendel’s has been a staple in Fort Langley for 20 years. Along with being a bookstore, they have an espresso bar and are open all day every day for breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

Address: #103-9233 Glover Road, Langley

Phone: 604-513-2238

Phone: 604-513-2238

Another local favourite, Lou’s has been serving the community for 24 years. Their year-round patio is always a popular spot with its relaxed and friendly vibe.