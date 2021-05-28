FoodBoozeRestaurants & BarsPatiosBest of

Best patios in the Fraser Valley to check out this season

DH Vancouver Staff
DH Vancouver Staff
May 28 2021, 9:00 am
@fieldhousebrewing/Instagram

Looking for the best patios in the Fraser Valley to check out this season? Look no further.

If you happen to be outside of Metro Vancouver and want a bite to eat, a cold beverage to sip on, and a place to soak up the sun, the Fraser Valley has tons of great patio spots for a sunny day.

You are sure to have a great dining experience at any of these spots as they are all known for their fresh farm food, local craft wines, and outdoor adventures.

The Fraser Valley consists of Langley, Abbotsford, Mission, Chilliwack, Harrison, and Hope. We’ve included a few nearby patios near the Valley as well.

Here are our top picks for the best patios in, and around, the Fraser Valley.

Beatniks Bistro

 

A post shared by Beatniks (@beatniksbistro)

In the heart of Fort Langley, you’ll find this local favourite that’s great for people watching. With live music every Thursday, Beatniks will be a hot spot this summer.

Address: 9194 Glover Road, Fort Langley
Phone: 604-888-4487

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

MATCH Eatery and Public House

With multiple locations around the province, MATCH Eatery is a contemporary-themed pub, and their outside space is perfect if you want to soak up the sun. This spot had to be on our list of the best patios in the Fraser Valley.

Address: 20393 Fraser Highway, Langley
Phone: 604-539-4424

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Bacchus Bistro

With views of the vineyard at Chaberton Estate Winery, this seasonal patio brings French cuisine prepared using local ingredients.

Address: 1064-216 Street, Langley
Phone: 604-530-9694

Facebook | Instagram

Fieldhouse Brewing

Offering a selection of local craft beer, wine, and snacks, this relaxing spot in the Valley is perfect for summer, even if it’s not a traditional patio.

Address: 2281 West Railway Street, Abbotsford
Phone: 604-776-2739

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Kingfishers Waterfront Bar & Grill

Kingfisher is situated to take full advantage of the waterfront views of the Fraser River. They also have a BC-forward menu and live music on weekends.

Address: 23840 River Road, Maple Ridge
Phone: 604-463-0094

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Wendel’s Bookstore & Cafe

With a focus on local ingredients, Wendel’s has been a staple in Fort Langley for 20 years. Along with being a bookstore, they have an espresso bar and are open all day every day for breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

Address: #103-9233 Glover Road, Langley
Phone: 604-513-2238

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Lou’s Grill

 

A post shared by Lou’s Grill (@lousgrill)

Another local favourite, Lou’s has been serving the community for 24 years. Their year-round patio is always a popular spot with its relaxed and friendly vibe.

Address: 2852 Gladys Avenue, Abbotsford
Phone: 604-855-8777

FacebookInstagram

Mission Springs Brewing Company

From the truck suspended from the ceiling to the beach volleyball court next to the patio, Mission Springs is alive with character. With an extensive beer selection and great food, this is one patio that shouldn’t be missed this summer.

Address: 7160 Oliver Street, Mission
Phone: 604-820-1009

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Earls is always a classic go-to for patio drinks. Head on over to the Fraser Valley Earls to enjoy happy hour in their heated patio.

Address: 45585 Luckakuck Way, Chilliwack
Phone: 604-858-3360

Facebook | Instagram

The Clubhouse

If you’re up to venturing out a bit more into the Valley, hit up The Clubhouse at Rowena’s Inn in Harrison Mills. Featuring a contemporary West Coast menu and breathtaking views of the Harrison River and Sandpiper Golf Course, this patio is definitely worth the drive.

Address: 14282 Morris Valley Road, Harrison Mills
Phone: 604-796-1000

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Hugo’s Mexican Kitchen

Hugo’s is bringing you a taste of Mexico with authentic, house-crafted eats and cocktails to enjoy on their outdoor patio.

Address: 19181 Fraser Highway, Surrey
Phone: 778-547-8835

Facebook | Instagram

Cactus Club Café – Abbotsford

 

A post shared by Cactus Club Cafe (@cactusclubcafe)

With dozens of locations across Canada, you know what you’re going to get at Cactus Club – but at this one, add in a stunning view of Mount Baker and it’s obvious why this patio is always a hit.

Address: 34650 Delair Road, Abbotsford
Phone: 604-852-2582

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Livelyhood

 

A post shared by Livelyhood (@thisislivelyhood)

Livelyhood is part of the Joseph Richard Group’s new brand of Public Houses. They have a new extended outdoor patio where you can enjoy all sorts of comfort food.

Address: 3224 St Johns Street, Port Moody
Phone: 604-492-4915

Facebook | Instagram

Tanglebank Gardens & Brambles Bistro

 

A post shared by Tanglebank (@tanglebank)

In the Tanglebank Gardens, the Brambles Bistro patio is the perfect place for a casual brunch. The atmosphere is filled with greenery and flowers, perfect for a memorable food experience!

Address: 29985 Downes Road, Abbotsford
Phone: 604-856-9339

Facebook | Instagram

Oak & Thorne

Another classic from Joseph Richard Group, Oak and Thorne is perfect for patio season. They have a spacious outdoor patio that is heated for rain or shine!

Address: 20173 88 Avenue, Langley City
Phone: 604-427-1710

Facebook | Instagram

Artful Dodger Pub & Liquor Store

 

A post shared by Rick (@lappyyr)

The Artful Dodger brings the full country experience for country or city-goers who want to experience it. You can stop by to grab a bite on their patio, and stop by to see the horses next door (yes, they actually have horses).

Address: 2364 200 Street, Langley City
Phone: 604-533-2050

Facebook | Instagram

Abbey Road

It’s patio season and Abbey Road Taphouse has its patio area ready with umbrellas, loungers, and sunshine.

Address: 851 Sumas Way, Abbotsford
Phone: 604-746-0333

Facebook | Instagram

