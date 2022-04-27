Here's how to spend the most memorable 48 hours in the Fraser Valley

As much as we’re all eager to get back out into the big wide world, the past two years have seen a restored appreciation for all the amazing places and things to do in our own backyards.

The concept of a staycation has become much more popular, as an inability to leave our country for so long forced us to see just how much there is to discover nearby. Not only is it easier — and less expensive — to take advantage of all the attractions in our own province or our neighbouring ones, but it connects us deeper with the place that matters most — our home.

With that in mind, we want to open your eyes to all the amazing, leisurely pursuits right outside of Metro Vancouver, in The Fraser Valley. The region spans various worthwhile destinations, from Langley and Abbotsford to Hope, Harrison, Chilliwack, and Mission. The area has a plethora of options whether it’s with food, wine, or just naturally beautiful view spots — ticking all those travel bucket list boxes. From taking a guided tour to spending the evening at a festival to going on a wine crawl, there’s no shortage of enjoyment to be had here.

Day One

This gorgeous cafe personifies the rustic elegance of the Fraser Valley area, offering brunch, lunch, tapas, and dinner dishes in a warm community setting mirroring the small township it resides in. Its espresso machine is said to be the heart of the business, and the secret courtyard onsite has the power to make one feel as if they aren’t in Canada at all.

Whether it’s a morning shakshuka or a challah French toast, an evening pot of fresh mussels or a lamb ragu tagliatelle, this spot is sure to satisfy all culinary desires amidst your local adventure.

The Fraser Valley is privy to something that Vancouver and other urban areas are not — space. Within the expanse of wide-open spaces are seemingly endless fields to frolic in, making the region home to many flower festivals that happen on various dates throughout the spring and summer seasons.

Some, like the Cultus Lake Flower Fest — or the Chilliwack Tulip and Sunflower Festivals — are filled with a variety of gorgeous flowers such as thousands of dahlias, zinnias, wildflowers, gladiolas, daffodils, and marigolds — making this an ideal and most picturesque pit stop amongst your day’s itinerary.

The Fraser Valley is home to 15 wineries covering more than 200 acres in the region, making it the second-largest wine-producing region in BC. The cool, yet moderate climate coupled with the rich soils and pacific coastal air creates a diversity of wine styles that could impress any sommelier.

Taking a wine tour, like the one put on by Beyond Bubbles, offers an easy way for any level of wine lover to see it all without any of the desperate cab-calling or wondering which vineyard to hit next. This tour has pick-up available from Chilliwack and Harrison Hot Springs to Pitt Meadows and Surrey, including everywhere in between, making it easy for you to carry on to your next Fraser Valley adventure.

This boutique hotel in Abbotsford puts one in what could easily be confused for a European countryside. Looking out over lush fields, every suite is inspired by classic romantic movies, each decorated based on a luxurious film of the past. Saunter home from your wine tour into what you may, by the end of the day, be convinced is a scene from Anne of Green Gables — or travel to 1961 New York for breakfast the next morning in the Breakfast at Tiffany’s Dining Lounge.

Day Two

Take the Circle Farm Tour Filling the day with an outdoor adventure, this tour takes us along a series of community roadmaps that bring us to unique agri-tourism destinations, special events, farm-gate vendors, open-air markets, and eateries all throughout the Fraser Valley. This experience connects visitors with the surrounding environment through experiencing the products harvested and conceived by the local farms — such as berry wine, baked goods, blooms, and baskets overflowing with goodies. While supporting small, family-run businesses, you’ll build connections with local farmers and artisans whose roots run deep in this area — all the while growing a new appreciation for food, community, and craftsmanship. Try local breweries through Vine & Hops Wine & Craft Beer Tours As much as wine is the focus of this region, the Fraser Valley is also home to some of BC’s most popular craft breweries, cideries, and distilling spots. This tour allows you to opt for a beer and/or wine tour, giving you the option to go beyond just the vino and cover all the tasting bases. Pick-up locations are available throughout the Fraser Valley, including Langley, Abbotsford, Chilliwack, and Mission – with the Harrison River Valley available at an extra cost. You can also check out the Fraser Valley Ale Trail for inspiration on mapping out your own route. Have dinner at Bow & Stern

End your two-day escapade with a dinner to celebrate all you’ve seen, tried, and tasted. This popular ocean-inspired dining spot is a family-owned restaurant with a passion for creating a relaxing atmosphere. Freshly shucked oysters, Dungeness crab and drawn butter, tiger prawns, honey and thyme fried chicken, and more adorn the menu, and an expansive drinks list features various classic cocktails, beers, and many BC wines.

Ready to experience all the Fraser Valley has to offer? Check out the Fraser Valley Food and Wine Guide and their libations page to discover even more spots to add to your bucket list. For more information about the adventures to be had in the Fraser Valley, visit thefraservalley.ca.