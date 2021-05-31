10 hidden gems to discover in Langley

Please note: As ordered by health officials, non-essential travel between regions in BC is not permitted at this time. Currently, indoor gatherings of up to five visitors or one other household are allowed. Outdoor gatherings of up to 10 people are also permitted, but use COVID-19 layers of protection and maintain physical distancing. Please adhere to COVID-19 health and safety measures, including proper physical distancing and frequent hand washing, and wearing a mask or face-covering in public indoor. If you are sick, please stay home.

At just 45 minutes outside of Vancouver, the ever-growing region including both the City of Langley and Langley Township is the perfect place to spend a fun-filled afternoon.

It has something for everyone, whether you’re looking to visit some farm animals, enjoy a boozy lunch or try something a little more adventurous.

Langley is also home to some of the most beautiful vineyards and vibrant farms BC has to offer.

Things to do in Langley

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kensington Prairie Farm (@kensingtonprairiefarm)

This must-visit spot offers fun for the whole family. The farm is home to a number of animals, including alpacas and llamas. They offer guided tours where guests can get an unforgettable photo-op. There’s also a shop located on-site, where they sell alpaca blankets, throws, socks and other artisanal items.

Address: 1736 248 Street, Aldergrove

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Krause Berry Farms & Winery (@krauseberryfarms)

Check out this charming farm that is a rite of passage for locals and a must for anyone visiting the area. It has a little bit of everything, from wine tastings and pick-your-own berry fields to a one-stop shop selling some of the best pies you can find in the Fraser Valley. But they’re arguably best known for their waffles, made fresh-to-order and piled high with berries right from the farm and lots of whipped cream.

Address: 6179 248 Street, Langley Twp

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Glen Valley Stables (@glenvalleystablestrailrides)

If it’s been awhile since you’ve gone horseback riding, it’s time to get back on the horse both figuratively and literally. The company offers scenic horseback riding tours on local beaches, up mountains and along river dykes. They also offer a basic tour where they take guests out on a beautiful one or two hour ride through Campbell Valley Park. Glen Valley Stables has a horse for everyone, whether you’re a beginner or consider yourself a seasoned rider.

Address: 1255 208 Street, Langley City

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Happy Herd Farm Sanctuary (@thehappyherd)

Animal lovers have to make a stop at this non-profit farm for critters that have been either abused or are considered at-risk. Due to this being a forever home for a variety of animals, they only offer small personal tours as opposed to public visiting hours. Tours are by donation and allow guests to interact with goats, pigs, cows and more.

Address: 1920 269a Street, Langley City

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Christal Bauer (@jay_christal_adventures)

Find wines that are as sweet as honey at this one-of-a-kind winery. They specialize in local mead or dry honey wine that you have to try at least once. The name “Festina Lente” translates to “Make Haste Slowly.” The winery brings that concept into its daily operations by taking the exact amount of time to perfect their wines.

Address: 21113 16 Avenue, Langley City

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Township 7 Vineyards & Winery (@township7)

Sample the best wines in the region with a tasting flight or two at this popular vineyard and winery. They offer outdoor tastings where you can enjoy the wine while soaking up all the beautiful scenery around you. Whether you want red, white or sparking, they’ve got you covered.

Address: 21152 16 Avenue, Langley Twp

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fraser Valley Cider Company (@fraservalleycider)

Enjoy the region’s craft cider scene at this beloved spot, where the cider is handcrafted and served right on-site. Sample their wide variety of ciders, from bone dry and rosy to elderflower and honey while soaking up the sunshine on their beautiful patio. They also have a cozy indoor space to drink and dine at on those rainy days.

Address: 22128 16 Avenue, Langley City

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Glass House Estate Winery (@glasshousewine)

Unwind at this family-run vineyard and boutique winery in south Langley. The architecturally stunning glass house design paired with their exquisite wines keeps people coming back for more. They also have a sprawling patio overlooking the vineyard where you can nosh on charcuterie and a cheese board, as well as a number of other menu items.

Address: 23449 0 Avenue, Langley City

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CanadianMuseumofFlight (@canadianmuseumofflight)

This museum will definitely pique the interest of aviation fans. It’s located at the Langley Regional Airport and has more than 25 military and civilian jets, gliders, helicopters and a piston driven engine aircraft on display. It gives guests a unique behind-the-scenes look into the world of flying.

Address: 5333 216 Street, Langley City

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tourism | Langley City, BC (@discoverlangleycity)

Adventure seekers can practice their parkour skills at this innovative park featuring a number of obstacles. The action park has sections suitable for kids as well as more experienced parkour enthusiasts. It also has an outdoor basketball stadium, skateboard park and a bike skills park.

Address: 198C Street & 47 Avenue, Langley City