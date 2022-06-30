8 can't-miss food festivals happening in Vancouver this July

We’re officially in full swing for food festival season and July is jam-packed with tasty events you’re going to want to check out.

From food truck fests to rib-centric events to street parties, these are the food festivals we’re most excited about checking out this month.

Port Moody Rotary Ribfest

Port Moody Rotary Ribfest is for serious rib lovers only, coming to Metro Vancouver from July 19 to 21, 2022, at Rocky Point Park. It’ll feature seven rib vendors, music, a corn hut, and an all-ages beer garden.

When: July 19 to 21 from 11 am to 9:30 pm

Where: Rocky Point Park – 2800 Murray Street, Port Moody

Vancouver Bubble Tea Festival

On July 22 and 23, 2022, the celebration of all things boba will be taking place at Burnaby’s Swangard Stadium. In addition to being named the “Truedan Vancouver Bubble Tea Festival 2022” and being presented by Fantuan Delivery, there will be about 20 street food booths, 10 bubble tea brands, and approximately 30 retail booths participating.

When: July 22 and 23, 2022, from 11 am to 5 pm

Where: Swangard Stadium — 3883 Imperial Street, Burnaby

Price: $10 admission (children eight and under free)

VCBW Craft Beer and Music Festival

VCBW Craft Beer and Music Festival (VCBW) takes place at the PNE Fairgrounds from July 9 to 10. The weekend event will feature live entertainment, local art displays, chef pop-ups, food trucks, and lots of delicious drinks. In addition to the over 150 craft beers and ciders made by participating breweries and cideries – including 33 Acres Brewing, Barnside Brewing Co., Twin City, and House of Funk – there will also be significantly expanded food offerings this year.

When: July 9 and 10, 2022 from 2 pm to 7 pm

Where: PNE/Playland – 2901 E Hastings Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Starting at $30 for general admission and $70 for VIP. A pre-sale two-day pass is available for $49; buy online

New Westminster Uptown Live

The one-day street party will be happening from 12 pm until 9 pm and will feature performances, an artisan market with more than 50 vendors, and 30 food trucks. There will also be family-friendly activities and a licensed service area where you can enjoy some craft beer, specialty wines, and spirits.

When: Saturday, July 16 from 12 pm to 9 pm

Where: Sixth Avenue and Sixth Street, New Westminster

Fridays on Front

Fridays on Front is a huge block party that takes place on Front Street in New Westminster – right by Pier Park – that highlights artisan vendors, musical performances, and, of course, a lot of great food. It runs every Friday evening from July 8 to July 22 and then again from August 5 to August 19, between 5 pm to 9 pm. Local restaurants will be represented, as will a rotating roster of local food trucks.

When: Every Friday from July 8 to July 22 and August 5 to August 19 from 5 pm to 9 pm

Where: 600 block of Front Street, New Westminster

On Your Block Festival

New Westminster is the place to be when it comes to food festivals this July and another food-centric event to add to your calendar for this month is the On Your Block Festival, a one-day multicultural event taking place on July 9. There will be more than 50 vendors, an array of food trucks, plus a big beer garden highlighting some local breweries. Participating food trucks will include Indian street snacks from Indish, plant-based burgers and shakes from Veg Out, Mexican eats from Ay! Mamacita, ice cream from Crema, plus more.

When: Saturday, July 9 from 1 to 9 pm

Where: Tipperary Park, 315 Queens Avenue, New Westminster

Khastahlano Street Party

The Khatsahlano Street Party will be filling West 4th, between Burrard and MacDonald, on Saturday, July 9 with live musical performances, local artisans, Indigenous cultural sharing, street performers, and beer gardens. There will also be more than 30 food trucks, making this one of the biggest – and tastiest – food events of the season.

When: Saturday, July 9, 2022, from 11 am to 9 pm

Where: West 4th Avenue from Burrard Street to MacDonald Street, Vancouver

Powell Street Festival

The festival, which is one of the longest-running community arts festivals in Canada, is a jam-packed weekend celebrating Japanese-Canadian culture, food, and art. Expect to find traditional Japanese food, festival food, comforting community cuisine, sweets, refreshing treats, and more. Some participating food vendors at this year’s event include Artisan Sake Maker, Coconama Chocolate, ICHIYO’s Matcha Bar, JAPADOG, Potato San, Teppan Yaro, and Wakwak Burger.

When: Saturday, July 30 and Sunday, July 31 from 11:30 am to 7 pm

Where: Oppenheimer Park and Paueru Gai (Powell Street area), Vancouver

With files from Hanna McLean, Daniel Chai, and Daryn Wright.

