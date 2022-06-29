Victoria's Burger Crush offers both classic and plant-based options
We love a good burger joint, especially one with vegan options, milkshakes, and cool, Memphis design-inspired interiors.
Head over to Victoria’s Burger Crush and you’re guaranteed to get all those things, plus some really killer burgers.
With a location on Fort Street and a food truck parked on Cook Street, you’ve got two opportunities to check out this burger spot when in Victoria.
During a recent visit, Daily Hive stopped by Burger Crush to try one of its iconic burgers, as well as some other tasty eats.
In addition to a vegan burger that’s just as good as its carnivorous counterpart, Burger Crush also offers vegan nuggets made from tofu and served with your choice of dipping sauce.
Plant-based folks will be happy to know that this spot also has a vegan milkshake option in addition to its dairy one, made from housemade coconut milk ice cream instead.
Both kinds are available in several flavours: chocolate, vanilla, orange, strawberry, and rootbeer.
The classic cheeseburger here is definitely worth getting too, with a hand-pressed patty and the option of a single or double patty. This burger is not messing around – it’s just a no-fuss, no-frills, really good burger.
You can also order its classic French fries for a side, or the “crushed” fries, which are topped with fried onions, cheese, and a special crush sauce.
The menu here is small but mighty, with a focus on really good eats and things that go well with them, like local beers on tap. It’s a definite must for anyone living in or visiting Victoria.
Burger Crush
Address: 787 Fort Street, Victoria
Phone: 250-882.4598