8 can't-miss food events in Vancouver this week: September 23 to 29

Sep 22 2024, 3:30 pm
8 can't-miss food events in Vancouver this week: September 23 to 29

September may be coming to an end, but the amount of foodie events in Vancouver definitely isn’t.

From special whisky tastings to autumn-themed afternoon teas, here’s a list of can’t-miss food events happening in Vancouver this week.

Rosie’s x Main Street Brewing Oktoberfest Pop-up

 

Main Street Brewing is joining forces with Rosie’s BBQ and Smokehouse for an epic Oktoberfest pop-up featuring delicious craft beers and food.

Food will include beer-friendly staples like Pretzels and Beer Cheese Sauce, Bratwurst and Sauerkraut, Pork Schnitzel, and a Stuffed Potato Currywurst. Then, on the weekend, there will also be a limited number of slow-smoked Vancouver Island Ham Hock dinners available with sides like German Potato Salad, Braised Cabbage, and more.

On the beer side, Main Street Brewing is unveiling special Oktoberfest beers, including its North German Rothaus Pils. In a press release, Main Street Brewing says it’s “modelled after a German Rothause” and is made with “single decocted mash for a sweet cracker malt.”

When: September 21 to October 6
Where: Main Street Brewing Tap Room — 261 E 7th Avenue, Vancouver

Honey Salt Art-Dinner Series

Honey Salt

Honey Salt

Head over to Honey Salt for a multi-course meal curated by chef Johann Caner while a stunning Sea to Sky Art experience unfolds before your eyes courtesy of guest artist Ben Poechman. Premiere Package Guests will be able to take home an original art piece.

When: September 26
Time: 6 pm
Where: Honey Salt — 39 Smithe Street, Vancouver
Cost: Starting at $65 per person

Up in Smoke at Skye Avenue

 

Up in Smoke will showcase a curated selection of five never-to-be-seen-again bottles of peaty and smoky Scotch whiskies accompanied by food pairings, all at Skye Avenue, which has Canada’s largest whisky collection.

When: September 26
Tickets: Reservations available online

Chambar 20th Anniversary Party

Expect a stylish cocktail and canapé soiree at this Vancouver restaurant’s anniversary party, alongside live entertainment, DJs, dancing, and, of course, plenty of tasty eats.

When: September 29
Time: Starts at 7 pm
Where: Chambar Restaurant — 568 Beatty Street, Vancouver
Cost: $179 per person

Forged & Foraged: Published on Main Welcomes San Francisco’s Kiln

Chef John Wesley from the newly anointed Michelin-star restaurant Kiln from the Bay Area will visit Published on Main for a collaborative dinner with Chef Gus Stieffenhofer-Brandson. This multi-course dinner will showcase the chefs’ shared culinary approach, which leans Nordic, highlighting global flavours with fresh, local seasonal ingredients alongside fermentations and preserves.

When: September 29
Time: 6 pm
Where: Published on Main — 3593 Main Street, Vancouver
Cost: $360 per person plus tax and gratuity

Recurring

Autumn Harvest Tea at Notch8

Notch8 is launching its Autumn Harvest Afternoon Tea, which it says is a “luxurious experience that captures the rich and warm flavours of the fall season.” Expect plenty of sweet and savoury dishes that celebrate the bounty of the season. Examples include a Kabocha Squash Tartlet with vadouvan saffron apple puree and toasted coconut, Smoked Steelhead with yuzu tobiko, and Serrano Ham Reserva with pickled mustard seeds and coffee aioli on brioche, just to name a few.

When: Wednesdays to Sundays (and statutory Mondays) from September 5 to November 24
Time: 11 am, 1 pm, and 3 pm
Where: Notch8 — 900 W Georgia Street, Vancouver
Cost: $72 per adult, $40 per child

North America’s largest night market runs from April 26 to October 14, with visitors from around the world coming to check the rows on rows of vibrant cuisine along with nightly live entertainment.

The wide selection of food and drink offered at the market always impresses, and market organizers say there are over 600 items from a whopping 110 booths and food trucks to check out.

When: Fridays to Sundays from April 26 until October 14, 2024, plus holiday Mondays
Time: Various hours
Where: 8351 River Road, Richmond (near Bridgeport Station)
Tickets: Available on-site

The unique shopping and dining destination is constructed with customized shipping containers. It allows you to shop local artisans, treat yourself to plentiful food vendors and a bar, take in live entertainment, and much more. Best of all, Junction Public Market is free to visit!

When: Tuesdays to Sundays from June 28 to September 29, 2024, plus holiday Mondays
Time: 11 am to 7 pm, with possible extended summer hours on Fridays and Saturdays
Where: Granville Square – 200 Granville Street, Vancouver
Admission: Free

