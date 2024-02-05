February is the month of love, and our love language here at Dished is food. That’s why we’ve rounded up some of the best food events happening this week.

From a thrifting and brunch session to a Valentine’s Day chocolate workshop, here are four food events happening this week in Vancouver.

Thrifting and tasty brunch? Say less. The Burrow is hosting a pop-up brunch and clothing swap. One side of the restaurant will be dedicated to the clothing swap, where you can bring lightly used items to donate in exchange for the opportunity to shop for free. You can also shop in exchange for a donation of any amount. The other side of the restaurant will be set up for a simple brunch service which isn’t free but promises to be tasty. All leftover clothing will be donated to WISH Drop-in Centre & Union Gospel.

When: Friday, February 9

Time: 10:30 am to 2 pm

Where: The Burrow — 2781 Commercial Drive, Vancouver

Dicky’s Dumps and Rosie BBQ Collab

Dicky’s Dumps and Rosie’s BBQ are coming together for their first-ever collaboration with special dishes pairing Chinese dumplings and Texas BBQ to celebrate the Year of the Dragon. You’ll be able to grab Crispy Dumplings and Brisket, Brisket and Dumplings Ramen, and a Brisket and Dumplings Noodle Plate, which all combine Dicky’s Dumps handmade dumplings with Rosie’s slow-smoked, grass-fed 63 Acres premium BC beef brisket.

When and Where:

February 3: Batch Vancouver — 770 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

February 10 and 11: Dalina on Main — 687 Main Street, Vancouver

February 17: Parkside Brewery — 2731 Murray Street, Port Moody

Valentine Chocolate- Making Workshop

The Pacific Institute of Culinary Arts is holding an exclusive Valentine Chocolate-Making Workshop led by the renowned master chocolatier chef Patrice Cordier. Participants will delve into the world of chocolate craftsmanship, learning how to create a heart-shaped chocolate box filled with exquisite handmade chocolate truffle bonbons. Chef Patrice will also share the secrets behind crafting delightful chocolate paste roses, because, as he says, “You can’t eat flowers!”

When: February 10

Time: 10 am to 2 pm

Where: Pacific Institute of Culinary Arts — 101-1505 W 2nd Avenue, Vancouver

Price: $175 per person

From February 9 to 11, folks can head to Vancouver’s Chinatown and enjoy the three-day Taste of Chinatown celebration, which coincides with Lunar New Year. Things to look forward to include a Lunar New Year Parade, walking tours, a passport program with prize draws, and, of course, awesome grub.

When: February 9 to 11

Where: Various locations around Vancouver’s Chinatown

