6 can't-miss food events happening in Vancouver this week: April 15 to 22

From a seafood feast to support the Georgia Strait Alliance to a food truck war, here’s a list of April food events in Vancouver happening this week.

From Oysters to Orcas

Enjoy a casual evening of mingling while experiencing a seafood feast thanks to Fanny Bay Oysters, all to support the Georgia Strait Alliance’s work to protect the Salish Sea and the wildlife and communities who call it home. You can expect to find fresh and grilled oysters, prawn cocktails, mini crab cakes, scallops and pork belly skewers, and so much more. Plus, you’ll have the chance to learn more about the seafood you’re eating as well as watch an oyster shucking demonstration along with much more.

When: Wednesday, April 17

Time: 7 to 9:30 pm

Where: Fanny Bay Oyster Bar & Shellfish Market — 762 Cambie Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Starting from $50

Savour the Sun: Vancouver

In collaboration with Notch8’s culinary team, this dinner will pair “innovative dish creations with wines from Canada’s most decorated wine region.” In addition to delicious wine pairings, representatives from five wineries will join guests to present and pour their wines. Guests will have the opportunity to try library wines and new releases from Bordertown Estate Winery, Gold Hill Estate Winery, Nostalgia Wines, Road 13 Vineyards, and Tinhorn Creek Vineyards.

When: April 17

Time: 6 pm

Where: Notch8 Restaurant & Bar — 900 W Georgia Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $259.60

Hot Chefs and Cool Jazz

Enjoy live chef cooking stations featuring exclusive dishes designed for this event only, paired with award-winning wines, accompanied by live jazz music, and emceed by none other than Dawn Chubai. This year’s Jazz band will be the Miles Black Octet.

When: April 19

Where: Fairmont Pacific Rim — 1038 Canada Place, Vancouver

Tickets: Starting at $185

The Trail of Coffee

Ever wanted to learn more about coffee and where it came from? Well, this is the event for you. You can anticipate live music, food vendors, and plenty of coffee demonstrations throughout the day. There will be a Latte Art Contest where expert baristas put their skills to the test, as well as a mixology show featuring all sorts of coffee-based cocktails.

When: Saturday, April 20

Time: Noon to 8 pm

Where: The Pipe Shop — 115 Victory Ship Way, North Vancouver

Tickets: $25 to $35

On April 19, the Greater Vancouver Food Truck Festival will be coming to Langley for its third annual Food Truck Wars 2024, pitting truck against truck for awards in multiple categories. You’ll have the chance to eat some delicious meals and vote for your favourite trucks. The festival is also teaming up with KPU Brew for site-wide beer and wine service. You can find a full list of participating trucks here.

When: Friday, April 19, 3 to 9 pm; Saturday, April 20, 11 am to 9 pm; Sunday, April 21, 11 am to 8 pm

Where: KPU Langley — 20901 Langley Bypass, Langley

Cost: Entry by donation

Hawksworth Restaurant Collaboration Dinner with Montreal Chef Marc-André Royal

This collaborative dinner will feature a seven-course menu showcasing locally sourced ingredients. Guests will have the opportunity to indulge in dishes such as snow crab and Nordic shrimp, watercress velouté and roasted rabbit saddle, sweetbreads cotechino, fiddlehead, and morel sauce, expertly prepared by the culinary maestros. To enhance the dining experience, optional wine pairings, thoughtfully selected from Hawksworth’s renowned wine list by esteemed sommelier Chris Reilly, will be offered. The dessert course, lemon tart, elderflower ice cream, and toasted meringue, will be masterfully created by pastry chef Marissa Gonzalez.

When: April 16

Where: 801 W Georgia Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $198 per person

