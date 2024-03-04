3 can't-miss food event happening in Vancouver this week: March 4 to 10

March is officially in full swing, which means the food events are coming in hot.

This week features plenty of chances to get your food and drink on. Without further adieu, here are three food events happening in and around Vancouver this week.

Bite of Burnaby returns for its fourth year featuring fixed-price menus at 62 participating restaurants, each ranging between $15 to $55+ alongside deals for under $15. New restaurants joining the festival include Claudio’s Ristorante, B&D Authentic Vietnamese, and Birdies Eats & Drinks.

When: March 1 to 31

Where: Participating restaurants across Burnaby

The third annual Vancouver Cocktail Week is thrilled to welcome some of the world’s most talented bartenders to the city, allowing you to enjoy their cocktails, learn from their experiences, and raise a glass (or three) together. It will showcase the city’s immense bartending talent, with events ranging from seminars, “Cinq à Sept” happy hours, and cocktail -paired dinners. Check out the opening elevated brunch at the Fairmont Pacific Rim and the closing gala at the Sutton Place Hotel.

When: March 3 to 10

Where: Various locations around Vancouver

Tickets for closing gala: $187.71

Taste of the Tri-Cities is returning for its fourth year! Tour around the Tri-Cities for the chance to taste set menus from participating eateries, enjoy some sweet takeout specials, and potentially score a great discount on your meal. Tver 70 restaurants are participating this year. You can check out the full list here.

When: February 16 to March 10

Where: Various locations

