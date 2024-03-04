Goodbye winter, hello spring! It isn’t officially the season of rain and flowers just yet, but we are excited to share that H Tasting Lounge’s “The Secret Garden” experience will be returning later this month to usher in the season.

The enchanting dining service at The Westin Bayshore will officially open on March 8.

Patrons can expect to step into a botanical oasis and dine amongst the flowers and the cherry blossoms with The Secret Garden.

Guests can expect spring-inspired cuisine from H Tasting Lounge, such as the Hay Smoked Game Hen for two served with a maple glaze, herb potato dumplings, and truffle soy jus.

Other menu items include a house-made Spring Onion Focaccia to dip into a confit garlic and herb candle and Augsto aged balsamic. There will also be a Seafood Pasta dish made with fresh squid ink fettucini and roasted tomato with mascarpone sauce that has clams, mussels, and prawns.

As always, H Tasting Lounge will have an array of picture-perfect cocktails up for order as well.

Expect handcrafted sips like the Hands of Harmony, a fragrant libation that combines Fermentorium Distilling’s Sump Coastal Gin, Genmaicha soda, and mandarin.

Another drink worth mentioning is the Laka a Lono, a floral, rum-based cocktail inspired by Hawaiian mythology and the blooming of flowers on the Hawaiian Archipelago.

As a reminder, the domes here can accommodate up to six guests in total. The private structures feature heaters, fresh air circulation, and independent sound systems so diners can choose their own tunes.

The minimum spend will range from $150 to $500, depending on when you book. You can reserve a spot for this experience from March 8 until May 11.

When: March 8 through May 11

Where: H Tasting Lounge — The Westin Bayshore

Price: Reserve online