Fish With You, a restaurant that specializes in Chinese fish and sauerkraut dishes, is opening a new location in Metro Vancouver.

Located at 8391 Alexandra R0ad in Richmond, this will be the chain’s second location in Canada, with its first located in Burnaby.

From its Laotan Sauerkraut Basa Fish bowls to its Hot Spicy Boiled Beef stew, the dishes at this spot are flavour-packed and give diners a taste of the Sichuan-style cuisine the restaurant is known for.

No matter which stew you choose, you’re given the choice of add-ons such as soft tofu, napa cabbage, bean curd sheets, sweet potato vermicelli, and more. Servings here are ample and the rice is unlimited, so two people could easily feast on one dish (or share two, with plenty of leftovers to spare).

In addition to its stews, you can also find sides like popcorn chicken, deep-fried buns, and Taiwan-style sausage, as well as fresh fruit tea and milk tea.

Address: 8391 Alexandra R0ad, Richmond

