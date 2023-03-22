Big Way Hot Pot has been making big moves over the past few months.

With the success of its first Burnaby location, the hot pot restaurant has plans to open a location in downtown Vancouver and Richmond soon, along with a second location in Burnaby, set to officially open this weekend.

This new spot, located at 5-4250 Kingsway (just steps from its original address at 5-4250 Kingsway, which is also still in operation) soft opened earlier this month.

The grand opening celebration for its new Kingsway destination will happen on Sunday, March 26, at precisely 11:38 am, and while we don’t know the significance of the very specific time, we do appreciate the intrigue!

Back in November, Big Way revealed its plans to open two new locations, in Richmond and in downtown Vancouver, but at the time told us that for these two spots, “there is a lot of work to be done.”

Big Way Hot Pot is known for its customizable personal hot pots with a huge array of ingredient options (more than 100!), eight different types of soup broths, and complimentary soft-serve ice cream.

You’ll find Big Way Hot Pot’s Kingsway location open weekdays from 5:30 to 2 am and on weekends from 11:30 am to 2 am.

Big Way Hot Pot – Kingsway

Address: 5-4250 Kingsway, Burnaby

