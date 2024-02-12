4 can't-miss food event happening in Vancouver this week: February 12 to 18
Whether you like it or not, Valentine’s Day is here. If you’re one of the people who continuously drops the ball on planning something, worry not. We’ve got a list of four great events for you to check out this week.
From a giant food festival to a special dumpling collab, here are our picks for some great events happening in Vancouver.
If you’re looking for a more romantic sit-down dinner kind of vibe, check out our list of Valentine’s Day dinners here.
Taste of the Tri-Cities
Taste of the Tri-Cities is returning for its fourth year! Tour around the Tri-Cities for the chance to taste set menus from participating eateries, enjoy some sweet takeout specials, and potentially score a great discount on your meal. This year has over 70 restaurants participating. You can check out the full list here.
When: February 16 to March 10
Where: Various locations
Daily Hive is a proud media sponsor of Taste of the Tri-Cities
Dicky’s Dumps and Rosie BBQ Collab
Dicky’s Dumps and Rosie’s BBQ are coming together for their first-ever collaboration with special dishes pairing Chinese dumplings and Texas BBQ together to welcome and celebrate the Year of the Dragon. You’ll be able to grab Crispy Dumplings and Brisket, Brisket and Dumplings Ramen, and a Brisket and Dumplings Noodle Plate, which all combine Dicky’s Dumps handmade dumplings with Rosie’s slow-smoked, grass-fed 63 Acres premium BC beef brisket.
When and Where:
February 17: Parkside Brewery — 2731 Murray Street, Port Moody
Vive la Bourgogne
Published on Main is inviting all oenophiles to celebrate the launch of its inaugural Burgundy Week. Guests will have the opportunity to enjoy some of the best wines from the region from a variety of appellations — from everyday sippers to some of the most sought-after bottles in the world. Executive Chef Gus Stieffenhofer-Brandson and his team have created exclusive feature dishes to pair with the selected Burgundian wines.
When: February 16 to 25
Where: Published on Main — 3593 Main Street
Valentine’s Eve Rosé and Bubbles Benefits LesDames d’Escoffier’s BC Chapter
Toby’s Liquor Store on Commercial Drive is presenting an evening of rosé and bubbles with partial proceeds benefiting Les Dames d’Escoffier British Columbia’s scholarship program for women in hospitality. There will be an array of bubbles and rosés, including champagne, prosecco, sangria, cava, BC bubbles, and craft cider. Plus, to sweeten the deal, you’ll find dessert platters with selections from Goldilocks Bakery, Snowcap, and Dessert Holdings, and cheese and charcuterie with all the trimmings.
When: February 13
Time: 6 pm to 8:30 pm
Where: Toby’s Liquor Store — 2733 Commercial Drive
Price: $62.91, including tax and fees
