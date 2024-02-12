Whether you like it or not, Valentine’s Day is here. If you’re one of the people who continuously drops the ball on planning something, worry not. We’ve got a list of four great events for you to check out this week.

From a giant food festival to a special dumpling collab, here are our picks for some great events happening in Vancouver.

If you’re looking for a more romantic sit-down dinner kind of vibe, check out our list of Valentine’s Day dinners here.

Taste of the Tri-Cities is returning for its fourth year! Tour around the Tri-Cities for the chance to taste set menus from participating eateries, enjoy some sweet takeout specials, and potentially score a great discount on your meal. This year has over 70 restaurants participating. You can check out the full list here.

When: February 16 to March 10

Where: Various locations

Dicky’s Dumps and Rosie BBQ Collab

Dicky’s Dumps and Rosie’s BBQ are coming together for their first-ever collaboration with special dishes pairing Chinese dumplings and Texas BBQ together to welcome and celebrate the Year of the Dragon. You’ll be able to grab Crispy Dumplings and Brisket, Brisket and Dumplings Ramen, and a Brisket and Dumplings Noodle Plate, which all combine Dicky’s Dumps handmade dumplings with Rosie’s slow-smoked, grass-fed 63 Acres premium BC beef brisket.

When and Where:

February 17: Parkside Brewery — 2731 Murray Street, Port Moody

Published on Main is inviting all oenophiles to celebrate the launch of its inaugural Burgundy Week. Guests will have the opportunity to enjoy some of the best wines from the region from a variety of appellations — from everyday sippers to some of the most sought-after bottles in the world. Executive Chef Gus Stieffenhofer-Brandson and his team have created exclusive feature dishes to pair with the selected Burgundian wines.

When: February 16 to 25

Where: Published on Main — 3593 Main Street

Valentine’s Eve Rosé and Bubbles Benefits Les Dames d ’ Escoffier ’s BC Chapter

Toby’s Liquor Store on Commercial Drive is presenting an evening of rosé and bubbles with partial proceeds benefiting Les Dames d’Escoffier British Columbia’s scholarship program for women in hospitality. There will be an array of bubbles and rosés, including champagne, prosecco, sangria, cava, BC bubbles, and craft cider. Plus, to sweeten the deal, you’ll find dessert platters with selections from Goldilocks Bakery, Snowcap, and Dessert Holdings, and cheese and charcuterie with all the trimmings.

When: February 13

Time: 6 pm to 8:30 pm

Where: Toby’s Liquor Store — 2733 Commercial Drive

Price: $62.91, including tax and fees

