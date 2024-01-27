NomNom Seoul: A tasty new Korean snack bar in Vancouver

Lunch has a long history of being overlooked, but a new Korean snack bar in Vancouver might just change that.

NomNom Seoul has soft opened in Vancouver, and it might just be the perfect spot for your next lunch break or late-night snack run. It features bites ranging from kimbap to fuller meals like ramyun and tteobokki.

We’ll start off with our favourite meal, which was coincidentally the tteobokki. We got ours with mozzarella, and trust us when we say it’s worth the addition. NomNom did not skimp out on the cheese, and not only were the rice cakes soaked in a delightfully sweet but spicy sauce, but they were perfectly chewy.

We also tried the ramyun, which is not to be confused with your standard ramen. While ramyun was directly inspired by Japanese instant ramen, it is noticeably spicier. We ordered the dumpling ramyun, which, as the name implies, came with dumplings.

With the recent rainy weather we’ve been experiencing in Vancouver, this was a very welcomed warm meal. Plus, the dumplings added an extra nice bit of flavour and substance. For those worried about the spice level, we can assure you that this wasn’t overly spicy. The spiciest meal we ended up having was actually the tteobokki.

But we couldn’t visit a Korean snack bar without trying the kimbap. We got both NomNom’s regular and pork belly kimbap, which were stuffed with ingredients. If you’re looking for an affordable and filling snack, the regular is your way to go, but both were tasty.

But the star of the show is the drinks, which are all served in 1-litre cups. We tried the Vietnam Latte, which was made with condensed milk and was almost too big for us to finish. The real deal on NomNom’s menu is the Americano (or the Americanom as the eatery calls it), which is also a litre and costs only $3.

NomNom Seoul is currently in its soft open until January 26. It will then close for an undetermined amount of time until its grand opening. Be sure to check back here for a grand opening date when it’s announced.

NomNom Seoul

Address: 1660 Robson Street, Vancouver

Instagram

