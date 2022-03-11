13 famous actors you may not have known are from BC

We all know that Hollywood heavy-hitters like Seth Rogen and Ryan Reynolds are from Vancouver.

But there are a ton of big-name actors who you might never have guessed were from Vancouver and other parts of the province.

According to IMDB’s birthplace actor list, here are some well-known actors who were born in BC.

Famous actors from BC

1. Thomas Middleditch

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Thomas Middleditch (@tombini)

You know them from: Silicon Valley

Place of birth: Nelson, BC

After his leading role in Silicon Valley playing an awkward techie, now everyone knows Thomas Middleditch as a riotously hilarious comedian.

2. Hayden Christensen

View this post on Instagram A post shared by IstandbyHayden (@istandbyhayden)

You know them from: Star Wars

Place of birth: Vancouver, BC



You’ll want to look out for Vancouver-born Hayden Christensen reprising his role as (spoiler alert) Darth Vader in the upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi Disney series.

3. Carrie-Anne Moss

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝐂𝐀𝐑𝐑𝐈𝐄-𝐀𝐍𝐍𝐄 𝐌𝐎𝐒𝐒 𝐏𝐎𝐒𝐓𝐒 (@carrieanneposts)

You know them from: The Matrix

Place of birth: Vancouver, BC

Yes, Trinity from the iconic The Matrix series is Canadian! Her co-star Keanu Reeves is, too.

4. Finn Wolfhard

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Finn Wolfhard (@finnwolfhardofficial)



You know them from: Stranger Things

Place of birth: Vancouver, BC



Born in 2002, Finn Wolfhard has starred in IT, Ghostbusters: Afterlife, and of course Stranger Things, which catapulted him to fame.

5. Molly Parker

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Molly Parker 🇦🇷 (@mollyparkerarg)

You know them from: Lost in Space

Place of birth: Maple Ridge, BC



You might recognize this local actor as the mom from Netflix’s Lost in Space, but Molly Parker has been acting since 1991, and you’ve probably seen lots of her movies and shows.

6. Taylor Hickson

View this post on Instagram A post shared by taylor hickson (@taylor.hickson)

You know them from: Motherland: Fort Salem

Place of birth: Kelowna, BC

This Canadian actress plays Raelle Collar in the witchy Motherland: Fort Salem series that’s filmed in Vancouver.

7. Aaron Ashmore

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aaron Ashmore (@aaron_ashmore)

You know them from: Locke & Key

Place of birth: Richmond, BC

Twin brother to Shawn Ashmore, this actor made an appearance as “Uncle Dunc” in the Locke & Key series.

8. Shawn Ashmore

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shawn Ashmore (@shawnrashmore)

You know them from: X-men

Place of birth: Richmond, BC

Twin brother to Aaron Ashmore, you’d likely recognize him from the X-men movies as Iceman. It’s also possible you got him mixed up with his brother at one point without knowing they were twins!

9. Lochlyn Munro

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lochlyn Munro (@lochlynmunro)



You know them from: Riverdale

Place of birth: Lac La Hache, BC

Playing Betty Cooper’s dad, Hal, in Riverdale, this actor has appeared in dozens of shows and films, many of them filmed in Metro Vancouver like Peacekeeper, The Good Doctor, and A Million Little Things.

10. Anna Cathhart

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anna Cathcart (@annacathcart)

You know them from: To All The Boys I Loved Before

Place of birth: Vancouver, BC

You’ll recognize her as the little sister from the To All The Boys I Loved Before movies, but Anna Cathhart’s acting career is just getting started.

11. Serinda Swan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SERINDA (@serindaswan)

You know them from: Coroner

Place of birth: West Vancouver, BC

Not only is she the star of Coroner, but Serinda Swan has also been in lots of big projects like Marvel’s Inhumans and HBO’s Ballers.

12. Kristin Kreuk

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kristin Kreuk (@mskristinlkreuk)

You know them from: Jack Reacher

Place of birth: Vancouver, BC

You might remember Kristin Kreuk for playing Lois Lane in Smallville, but the actress has continued to snag roles, including a recent stint in the Jack Reacher series.

13. Mackenzie Davis

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Queen_Mackenzie_Davis (@queen_mackenzie_davis)

You know them from: Terminator: Dark Fate

Place of birth: Vancouver, BC

You might recognize this actress from Blade Runner 2049 or the latest Terminator movie.

How many BC actors on the list did you already know about?