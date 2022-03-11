13 famous actors you may not have known are from BC
We all know that Hollywood heavy-hitters like Seth Rogen and Ryan Reynolds are from Vancouver.
But there are a ton of big-name actors who you might never have guessed were from Vancouver and other parts of the province.
According to IMDB’s birthplace actor list, here are some well-known actors who were born in BC.
Famous actors from BC
1. Thomas Middleditch
You know them from: Silicon Valley
Place of birth: Nelson, BC
After his leading role in Silicon Valley playing an awkward techie, now everyone knows Thomas Middleditch as a riotously hilarious comedian.
2. Hayden Christensen
You know them from: Star Wars
Place of birth: Vancouver, BC
You’ll want to look out for Vancouver-born Hayden Christensen reprising his role as (spoiler alert) Darth Vader in the upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi Disney series.
3. Carrie-Anne Moss
You know them from: The Matrix
Place of birth: Vancouver, BC
Yes, Trinity from the iconic The Matrix series is Canadian! Her co-star Keanu Reeves is, too.
4. Finn Wolfhard
You know them from: Stranger Things
Place of birth: Vancouver, BC
Born in 2002, Finn Wolfhard has starred in IT, Ghostbusters: Afterlife, and of course Stranger Things, which catapulted him to fame.
5. Molly Parker
You know them from: Lost in Space
Place of birth: Maple Ridge, BC
You might recognize this local actor as the mom from Netflix’s Lost in Space, but Molly Parker has been acting since 1991, and you’ve probably seen lots of her movies and shows.
6. Taylor Hickson
You know them from: Motherland: Fort Salem
Place of birth: Kelowna, BC
This Canadian actress plays Raelle Collar in the witchy Motherland: Fort Salem series that’s filmed in Vancouver.
7. Aaron Ashmore
You know them from: Locke & Key
Place of birth: Richmond, BC
Twin brother to Shawn Ashmore, this actor made an appearance as “Uncle Dunc” in the Locke & Key series.
8. Shawn Ashmore
You know them from: X-men
Place of birth: Richmond, BC
Twin brother to Aaron Ashmore, you’d likely recognize him from the X-men movies as Iceman. It’s also possible you got him mixed up with his brother at one point without knowing they were twins!
9. Lochlyn Munro
You know them from: Riverdale
Place of birth: Lac La Hache, BC
Playing Betty Cooper’s dad, Hal, in Riverdale, this actor has appeared in dozens of shows and films, many of them filmed in Metro Vancouver like Peacekeeper, The Good Doctor, and A Million Little Things.
10. Anna Cathhart
You know them from: To All The Boys I Loved Before
Place of birth: Vancouver, BC
You’ll recognize her as the little sister from the To All The Boys I Loved Before movies, but Anna Cathhart’s acting career is just getting started.
11. Serinda Swan
You know them from: Coroner
Place of birth: West Vancouver, BC
Not only is she the star of Coroner, but Serinda Swan has also been in lots of big projects like Marvel’s Inhumans and HBO’s Ballers.
12. Kristin Kreuk
You know them from: Jack Reacher
Place of birth: Vancouver, BC
You might remember Kristin Kreuk for playing Lois Lane in Smallville, but the actress has continued to snag roles, including a recent stint in the Jack Reacher series.
13. Mackenzie Davis
You know them from: Terminator: Dark Fate
Place of birth: Vancouver, BC
You might recognize this actress from Blade Runner 2049 or the latest Terminator movie.
How many BC actors on the list did you already know about?